ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

BAFTA Winner Jodie Comer To Star In Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The End We Start From’ With Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch Among Producers, Anton & UTA Launch Sales — Cannes Market Hot Project

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2of7fz_0fXtlQzD00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Fresh off her second BAFTA win last night for British drama Help , Killing Eve and The Last Duel star Jodie Comer has found her next project in the shape of feature thriller The End We Start From , which will be a hot package at next week’s Cannes market.

Set amid an environmental crisis that sees London submerged by flood waters, the feminist survival story focuses on a young family torn apart in the chaos. Comer will play a mother who with her new-born child tries to find a way home, navigating the most challenging and apocalyptic start to motherhood.

Adapted from the critically acclaimed novel by Megan Hunter (the 2017 book was described by the FT as reminiscent of Cormac McCarthy’s The Road ), the female-fronted project boasts an exciting combination of rising and established creatives and producers.

BAFTA winner Mahalia Belo ( The Long Song ) will direct from a script by Alice Birch, the playwright and screenwriter who is also a writer and story editor on HBO smash Succession . Producers are SunnyMarch’s Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland ( The Mauritanian ) and Hera Pictures’ Liza Marshall ( Temple ) alongside Sophie Hunter and Amy Jackson ( The Nest ).

Anton and BBC Film will co-finance. Executive producers are Benedict Cumberbatch , Jodie Comer, Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud and Cecile Gaget ( Greenlan d), and BBC Film’s Eva Yates ( After Love ).

Cecile Gaget will launch global sales on the film in Cannes. UTA Independent Film Group will rep the U.S. sale. Production is scheduled to start in August, 2022.

Anton and Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch recently announced a development and production agreement for a slate of high-end features, with Anton acquiring a minority share in SunnyMarch. The End We Start From will be the first project under the agreement.

Producers Leah Clarke, Liza Marshall and Adam Ackland stated: “ The End We Start From is very close to our hearts. Megan’s heart-wrenching novel, and Alice’s wonderful adaptation, present a story about motherhood, separation, social and environmental upheaval, and those primal instincts in us which draw moments of joy and inspiration out of the chaos. We are incredibly excited to have Mahalia and Jodie lead this talented creative team in making what we know will be a resonant, riveting film.“

Belo is best known for C4 drama Ellen , for which she won a BAFTA, BBC and Netflix’s Requiem and BBC’s The Long Song , for which she was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Director.

Playwright and screenwriter Birch wrote the screenplay for William Oldroyd’s critical hit Lady Macbeth and has written on Succession , Normal People , and the upcoming Sally Rooney adaptation Conversations With Friends . She is showrunner on the upcoming Amazon/Annapurna series Dead Ringers starring Rachel Weisz.

Birch is represented by UTA, United Agents and attorney Nelson Davis. Benedict Cumberbatch and SunnyMarch are represented by UTA, Conway van Gelder Grant, and attorneys Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Archie Panjabi Joins Idris Elba In Apple Thriller Drama Series ‘Hijack’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) is set to star opposite Idris Elba in Apple thriller series Hijack, from Lupin writer George Kay. Told in real time, the seven-part Hijack is a tense, thriller series that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba, who also serves as executive producer, plays Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and...
MOVIES
Deadline

BBC Studios Natural History Unit In Major CGI Push; Signs BAFTA-Winning CGI Executive Producer Mike Davis

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU), the UK production powerhouse behind Planet Earth and The Green Planet, has hired BAFTA-winning Mike Davis to lead a major push into CGI. Davis is one of a number of Executive Producers set to join over the coming months as the NHU continues to expand. He will start this summer, soon after Prehistoric Planet, the NHU’s CGI doc for AppleTV+, drops on the platform, and the unit has also been behind the BBC/HBO’s Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History CGI feature. Davis, who started his career at Framestore working on the globally-renowned Walking...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Fremantle Takes Majority Stake In ‘The Favourite’ & ‘Conversations With Friends’ Producer Element Pictures

Click here to read the full article. In another mega M&A deal, Fremantle has taken a majority stake in Irish The Favourite, Room and Conversations with Friends producer Element Pictures. The company, one of the most prolific and respected on the European drama circuit, joins Fremantle’s roster of drama producers including The Responder indie Dancing Ledge Productions, which recently became majority-owned by Fremantle, and Italian powerhouse Lux Vide. Fremantle said the move underlines the “strategic plan to invest in and develop premium production companies and creative talent from around the world.” The global producer-distributor has recently signed talent deals with the likes of Angelina Jolie as...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sarah Paulson, Anthony Mackie, Martin Freeman & Uzo Aduba Among Cast For Movie Version Of Pulitzer & Tony Winner ‘Clybourne Park’ — Cannes Market Hot Package

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Sarah Paulson (12 Years a Slave), Gotham Award winner Anthony Mackie (Captain America), BAFTA winner Martin Freeman (The Hobbit), and triple Emmy winner Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) will star in feature Clybourne Park, which is a hot package launching for the Cannes market. Bruce Norris’ adaptation of his incendiary Pulitzer-, Tony- and Olivier award-winning play about race and real estate in America will to be directed by Pam MacKinnon. The cast is also joined by Nick Robinson (Maid) and Hillary Baack (Sound of Metal). Tony Award winner MacKinnon, who makes her feature...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
Person
Sophie Hunter
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Deadline

Ian McKellen To Star In Ken McMullen Feature ‘Hamlet Within’; NFT Collection Release Planned As Art Cinema’s Film Heads To Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ian McKellen is among the stars of Ken McMullen’s Hamlet Within, a part-documentary feature investigating the mythology around the Shakespeare play, which is headed to the Cannes Market. The Art Cinema and Scape Films co-production will be released as an NFT collection on newly formed Blockchain ecosystem platform Cineverse, which allows filmmakers, distributors and producers to market their features directly. The film will launch in Cannes at an event on May 21, with Screenbound International Pictures selling it at the market. Hamlet Within is billed as a “radical cinematic investigation into the myth of Hamlet, its...
MOVIES
Deadline

Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A “Punk Move”

Click here to read the full article. Two months after the moment has passed Steve Harvey has spoken about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. During a speaking engagement at Georgia State University (with initial reporting by Atlanta Journal-Constitution who covered the event), Harvey mentions how the slap was a “punk move” and he’s “lost a lot of respect for him.” He didn’t hold back his feelings about the situation and mentioned how faith has helped him solve problems in a non-violent way. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Uta#Film Star#British#Hbo#Sunnymarch#Hera Pictures#Bbc Film
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Rick Riordan Says Criticism Of ‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Casting Is Bullying, And Racist

Click here to read the full article. Rick Riordan, author of the popular YA adventure novel series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is speaking out amid backlash in casting one of his characters in Disney+’s upcoming series adaptation. In a blog post Tuesday, Riordan criticized those “who have a problem with the casting of Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase,” saying “It’s a shame such posts need to be written, but they do.” Jeffries, whose credits include Empire, was cast last week along with Aryan Simhadri to to star alongside Walker Scobell who will play Percy Jackson in the 20th Television-produced series. Simhadri...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ice Cube Signs Multi-Picture Production TV & Film Deal With Luminosity Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. Rapper and actor Ice Cube’s Cube Vision has signed a multi-picture production deal with Back on the Strip firm Luminosity Entertainment, in association with 5120 Entertainment and SmokeyScreen. The pair will co-produce feature films and TV series and the first is comedy Cube in My Head. This follows a hapless white guy, who begins to hear the voice of Ice Cube in his head after an accident and starts to turn his life around. It’s being packaged now, with production scheduled for later this year. Ben Hurwitz will be overseeing the project for Cube Vision. Jeff Kwatinetz...
MOVIES
Deadline

Peacock Acquires London Drag Doc ‘City Of Queens’; Producer Great Guns And Director Matt Timmiss Eye U.S. Series Remake

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has acquired British drag doc City of Queens, the Sky doc which features star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Bimini Bon Boulash. The doc follows the stories of eight London drag queens and aims to humanize the people behind the acts, showing they are part of families and communities and have relatable problems that are dealt with through unrelenting resilience and glamor. It will debut on Peacock in the U.S. on June 1. City of Queens comes from London-based producer Great Guns, which holds the rights. It is directed by Matt Timmiss and executive...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ben Whishaw To Lead ‘Limonov, The Ballad Of Eddie’ From Russian Director Kirill Serebrennikov

Click here to read the full article. Ben Whishaw is to lead Limonov, The Ballad of Eddie, a feature from Kirill Serebrennikov, the Russian filmmaker whose Tchaikovsky’s Wife will play at Cannes. The film penned by Serebrennikov, Ben Hopkins and Cold War‘s Paweł Pawlikowski is inspired by Emmanuel Carrère’s best-selling novel and tells the story of Eduard Limonov’s life and journey through Russia, the U.S. and Europe during the second half of the 20th century. Limonov was many things, a revolutionary militant, a thug, an underground writer, a butler to a millionaire in Manhattan, but also a switchblade-waving poet, a lover of beautiful women, a warmonger,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sarah Condon To Remake British Cop Dramedy ‘No Offence’ In U.S. As Part Of Development Deal With Fremantle

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Condon, who has exec produced series including HBO’s Bored To Death and USA Network’s Dare Me, has struck a development deal with Fremantle and has set her sights on her first couple of projects. Condon, via her Fair Harbor Productions banner, will work with the American Gods and The Mosquito Coast producer to adapt two international series – British police dramedy No Offence and Israeli comedy Matchmaker – for the U.S. market. No Offence comes from Shameless creator Paul Abbott. The series follows an iron-willed cop with a tough love approach to leading her team of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Cannes Competition Entry ‘EO’ With Isabelle Huppert Sells To France

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: French distributor ARP Selection has just acquired Cannes Competition movie EO by Polish veteran Jerzy Skolimowski. The film is a vision of modern Europe as seen through the eyes of a donkey. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and the deal was negotiated by Gabrielle Stewart and ARP’s Michèle Halberstadt. EO is presented by Skopia Film and Jeremy Thomas and stars Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Huppert, Lorenzo Zurzolo and Mateusz Kosciukiewicz. Pic was produced by Ewa Piaskowska, Jerzy Skolimowski and Eileen Tasca. Jeremy Thomas is the executive producer. Screenplay was written by Ewa Piaskowska and Jerzy Skolimowski. Here’s the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

79K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy