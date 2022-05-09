ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Spice up your life with this pup!

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet a hot mama ready for some cuddles!

Need a new friend? Check out FOX8’s Pet of the Week!

Our pet of the week is Spicy. She’s an energetic girl who loves to play, but she will definitely settle down for snuggle time!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QofZ_0fXtlIAd00
    Spicy is our Pet of the Week!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImLbM_0fXtlIAd00
    Spicy is our Pet of the Week!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIGLx_0fXtlIAd00
    Spicy is our Pet of the Week!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qybpk_0fXtlIAd00
    Spicy is our Pet of the Week!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wk6HG_0fXtlIAd00
    Spicy is our Pet of the Week!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSpS8_0fXtlIAd00
    Spicy is our Pet of the Week!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jkab5_0fXtlIAd00
    Spicy is our Pet of the Week!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFX4h_0fXtlIAd00
    Spicy is our Pet of the Week!

During her time at Guilford County Animal Services, she’s learned to sit, so she’s definitely a smart girl who will learn well if someone has the time to train her. She absolutely loves attention and would probably be happiest in a single-dog household.

You can contact the Guilford County Animal Services if you’d like to spice up your life!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman takes home million-dollar prize

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket paid off for a Winston-Salem woman! Loretta Mitchell bought a Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart on East 30th Street in Winston-Salem and took home a $1 million prize! She chose the lump sum option, taking home over $425,000. Congratulations, Loretta!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville neighbors worried about stray dog

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Thomasville are rallying around one stray dog. No one knows how old the dog is or the gender, but they started noticing it after constantly seeing the dog sitting on the corner of Liberty Drive and Cloniger Drive. “He’s been out in storms, rain, heat. We’re all just really […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington woman helps people make Kickin’ Creations

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Keri Warren’s store, Kickin Creations, has only been open for a few weeks, yet word of mouth is spreading fast. Her Uptown Lexington business operates under a model with benefits all the way around. Customers can purchase items created by North Carolina artisans and ultimately help them gain more exposure. “Give […]
LEXINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Lifestyle
Guilford County, NC
Pets & Animals
County
Guilford County, NC
asheville.com

What’s in Season in North Carolina?

Blackberries, blueberries, bok choy, cabbage, green peas, kale, mushrooms, radishes, strawberries, and turnips are currently in season in North Carolina. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables is an essential part of our daily diet and overall weight management. Buying locally grown food is not only good for the environment, it is also fruitful for the economy and your health.
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

Swamp Loggers shutters family business

Say goodbye to Bobby Goodson and his crew of rugged loggers from the swamps of North Carolina. The high cost of gas prices has become too much for Goodson All Terrain Logging, of Swamp Logger fame, who've decided to close up shop. Flanked by his wife, fourth-generation logger, Bobby T....
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spice Up Your Life#Dog#Pup#Wghp#Pet Of#Spicy#Nexstar Media Inc
wvtm13.com

Video: Bear takes a swim in North Carolina river

It's starting to warm up, but just imagine being covered in fur in this heat. But it's nothing a cool dip in the river can't fix and that's exactly what a North Carolina bear did to cool off Tuesday afternoon. Elaine Bailey captured the bear on video from her Asheville...
ANIMALS
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. wildlife officials have tips for discouraging coyotes

RALEIGH, N.C. — State wildlife officials are offering tips to deter coyotes because the spring typically brings a rise in sightings across North Carolina. Coyotes usually avoid humans, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says in a news release, but because they are raising pups in spring, there is more pressure for them to find food. Their prey usually includes rodents and rabbits, but they may scrounge for food scraps or pet food left outdoors.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX8 News

Forsyth County officer rescues baby goose from storm drain

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When a baby goose was in peril, an animal services officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office came to save the day. On Thursday, Forsyth County Animal Services shared a photo on Facebook of a baby Canada goose that was rescued by Officer McDowell of the sheriff’s office’s Animal Services […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Alleghany County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A very lucky North Carolinian has turned $5 into $250,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Alberto Lopez, of Laurel Springs, is the lucky winner after he purchased a 20X The Cash ticket from The Corner Market on US-221 North in Jefferson. Lopez collected his prize at lottery headquarters on […]
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Shrimp and Grits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We are celebrating National Shrimp Day with a southern classic – shrimp and grits! Lauren learns how to make them from Chef Mara Norris of the Foodie School. You can sign up for classes with Mara at TheFoodieSchool.com. Charleston Shrimp and Grits. The Grits:. 2...
CHARLOTTE, NC
beckersasc.com

Dr. Tyler Watters performs North Carolina's first orthopedic smart implant

Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic surgeon Tyler Watters, MD, performed the state's first implant of a smart orthopedic device. Dr. Watters implanted the Persona IQ smart knee implant, the clinic said in a May 11 statement emailed to Becker's. It is the only device of its kind granted FDA de novo approval for total knee replacements.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy