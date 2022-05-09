ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Allison Bailey tells tribunal her chambers tried to crush her spirit

By Helen William
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jru2A_0fXtlGPB00

A lesbian lawyer with “gender-critical” views has accused her employer of withholding work from her and trying to crush her spirit.

Garden Court Chambers (GCC) barrister Allison Bailey has launched discrimination action against the firm and charity Stonewall , which GCC had been working with.

In 2019, Ms Bailey founded the LGB Alliance group which argues there is a conflict between the rights of lesbian, gay and bisexual people, and transgender people – and opposes many Stonewall policies.

She claims she lost work and income due to GCC’s involvement with Stonewall’s Diversity Champions scheme, which she has said was “exclusive” and “discriminatory” of her beliefs.

It seemed to me to be an example of a clerk that I had no experience of and one of the first cases that he offers me is a very straightforward case of the sort that I would be doing when I first qualified 30 years ago

Allison Bailey

The criminal defence barrister told an employment tribunal in central London she felt she was “offered inferior brief after inferior brief” and she felt she was being blocked her from doing more substantial cases in 2019.

Clerks for GCC have said they did not withhold instructions to Ms Bailey or try to reduce the quality of the work she was offered, the tribunal has heard. They say they worked hard together to get her work and keep her in court and there was no attempt to make her face a reduced income in 2019.

Ms Bailey, who claimed that clerking “materially changed” in 2019, recalled a period where she was offered two and three-day trials.

Ms Bailey told the hearing that the way a firm could try to move someone out of chambers is that “you break their spirit”.

She added: “You make it clear that a barrister has no future in chambers. There is going to be no active practice development for them.

“There is going to be no care given in developing their practice. The message I got which was frankly spirit-crushing.”

Ms Bailey, who claims that the quality of work offered to her dropped off from early 2019, had been offered a three-day case in March involving a charge of possession with intent to supply.

She said: “I was moving towards having a practice where I could conceive of applying to be a Queen’s Counsel. Having a three-day intent-to-supply case is the sort of case that one would give to a newly qualified barrister or a junior barrister.

“I did not want my diary to be blocked out with a three-day case that I would be committed to and professionally bound to take and that would prevent me from taking a month-long case in March.”

Ms Bailey said the case was not beneath her but it was a matter of “matching work to a barrister’s seniority and experience”.

She said: “It seemed to me to be an example of a clerk that I had no experience of and one of the first cases that he offers me is a very straightforward case of the sort that I would be doing when I first qualified 30 years ago.”

The tribunal heard she would have received £1,500 from the case, of which 21 per cent would have been paid to her chambers in rent.

She said it was not a matter of turning down this income but wanting to keep her diary open for a case that would “pay substantially more, be substantially more professionally demanding and rewarding and would advance my career”.

She was given a high-profile 38-day murder trial in October 2019 but she said the firm needed someone to cover a complex murder case at the last minute and “that murder brief helped chambers out as much as it helped me out”.

Ms Bailey said she had raised more than £500,000 on crowdfunding from around 9,000 individual donations to fund her legal case. The tribunal heard she is pursuing a case against her colleagues in chambers for six-figures.

Ms Bailey said: “The reason for the suit is not motivated in any way shape or form by money – my losses have to be quantified.”

The hearing was adjourned to Tuesday at 10am.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims’ pictures ‘attacked in prison’

Former police officers jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have been attacked in prison, judges have been told.Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.They were jailed for two years and nine months at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.News that they had been attacked in prison emerged on Wednesday as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lincolnshire car wash boss given anti-slavery order

A car wash owner has been handed Lincolnshire's first ever an anti-slavery order for employing illegal workers on low wages. Mohamed Hamza, who runs M&H car wash in Pinchbeck faces up to five years in prison if he fails to comply, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) said. He...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Tribunal#Seniority#Racism#Garden Court Chambers#Lgb Alliance#Diversity Champions
The Independent

Almost seven in 10 women at scandal-plagued prison forced to leave without stable housing, inspectors find

Almost seven in 10 women at a scandal-plagued prison are being placed at risk of homelessness due to being forced to leave jail without safe and stable housing to go to, inspectors have found.A damning report into HMP Bronzefield, a private prison, warned issues with female prisoners not being properly supported for their release are compounded by an “ongoing staff shortage” in the jail.HM Inspectorate of Prisons’ report into Bronzefield, Europe’s largest women’s jail, comes after a newborn baby recently died after her mother gave birth alone in a cell at the prison.Charlie Taylor, chief inspector of prisons, said: “Without stable, safe accommodation many...
HOMELESS
BBC

Linton-on-Ouse asylum centre an 'open prison in middle of nowhere'

Villagers have branded a planned asylum centre on an ex-RAF station site an "open prison in the middle of nowhere". The Home Office wants to place up to 1,500 male asylum seekers at Linton-on-Ouse near York. Residents have flooded the prime minster and home secretary with dozens of letters opposing...
POLITICS
The Independent

High-profile prisoners who have married behind bars as serial killer Levi Bellfield asks to wed

The serial killer Levi Bellfield has applied for permission to marry a female visitor in prison.He is currently serving two whole-life orders at HMP Frankland in County Durham for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler, aged 19, 22, and 13, respectively.According to The Sun, the 53-year-old got down on one knee to propose in front of staff at the Category A men’s prison, where he will need the governor’s approval for the proposed nuptials to go ahead.The Ministry of Justice has said that his “application has been received and is being considered in the usual way”, and it...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

Oldham's new council leader vows to regain voters' trust

The new leader of Oldham Council has vowed to "regain trust" and prove she was on residents' side. Councillor Amanda Chadderton has been selected to lead the city's Labour group after Arooj Shah lost her seat in the local elections. Former deputy to Ms Shah, she said she planned to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

645K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy