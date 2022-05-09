ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

‘I love this s***’: Tony Ferguson reacts to brutal knockout by Michael Chandler at UFC 274

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfpsQ_0fXtl5mR00

Tony Ferguson has said he is ‘just getting started’ in the UFC following his brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler on Saturday.

The lightweights met in a highly-anticipated bout at UFC 274 , with former interim champion Ferguson starting well and even dropping Chandler in the first round.

It was early in the second that Chandler secured the knockout, however, putting his fellow American out cold with a front kick to the face . Ferguson, who appeared to be unconscious for a few minutes after being hit with the strike, was soon taken to a local hospital.

The result extended Ferguson’s losing streak to four fights, but the 38-year-old is seemingly intent on bouncing back.

“Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA on his victory at UFC 274,” Ferguson tweeted on Monday, having left the hospital.

“Had lots of fun in there, you fans are F***in’ wild, I love this s***! Feels good to be back & hungry again.

“We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RisJi_0fXtl5mR00

Ferguson was scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov on numerous occasions prior to the Russian’s retirement in 2020, but the fight fell through each time.

Prior to Ferguson’s current losing streak, he was unbeaten in eight years. The American won 12 straight fights in that period, before losing to Justin Gaethje via fifth-round TKO in May 2020.

In December of the same year, Charles Oliveira dominated Ferguson over three rounds to secure a unanimous-decision win. Ferguson then suffered the same fate against Beneil Dariush last May, before taking on Chandler last weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Beneil Dariush
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#American#Russian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

645K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy