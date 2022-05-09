ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Tony Awards 2022: British musical Six picks up eight nominations for Broadway show

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3FDa_0fXtl4ti00

British musical Six has picked up eight nominations in the 2022 Tony Awards .

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow’s show, which re-imagines the wives of Henry VIII as a girl group performing live in concert, was first performed by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017.

It went on to open in the West End in 2019 and on Broadway in October 2021, having been in previews when Broadway shut down due to the pandemic the previous March.

Other highly nominated shows include The Lehman Trilogy , which debuted at the National Theatre in 2018, and Marianne Elliott’s Company , also originally performed in London.

This year’s Tony Awards will take place on 12 June and will be hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

Read the full list of nominations below...

â€‹â€‹Best New Musical

Girl From the North Country

MJ

Mr Saturday Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Egvi8_0fXtl4ti00

Paradise Square

Six: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Musical Revival

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best New Play

Clyde’s

Hangmen

Skeleton Crew

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Best Play Revival

American Buffalo

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Original Score

Flying Over Sunset

Mr Saturday Night

Paradise Square

Six: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HROvz_0fXtl4ti00

Les Waters, Dana H

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett – A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott – Company

Conor McPherson – Girl From the North Country

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage – Six: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Simon Russell Beale – The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley – The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester – The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse – How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell – American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall – Hangmen

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Gabby Beans – The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze – Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga – Macbeth

Deirdre O’Connell – Dana H

Mary-Louise Parker – How I Learned to Drive

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Billy Crystal – Mr Saturday Night

Myles Frost – MJ

Hugh Jackman – The Music Man

Rob McClure – Mrs Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey – A Strange Loop

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke – Caroline, Or Change

Carmen Cusack – Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster – The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango – Paradise Square

Mare Winningham – Girl From the North Country

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Alfie Allen – Hangmen

Chuck Cooper – Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones – Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer – Take Me Out

Jesse Williams – Take Me Out

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Uzo Aduba – Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch – Potus

Kenita R Miller – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Phylicia Rashad – Skeleton Crew

Julie White – Potus

Kara Young – Clyde’s

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle – Company

Sidney DuPont – Paradise Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSIUE_0fXtl4ti00

Jared Grimes – Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison – A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively – Paradise Square

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle – Girl From the North Country

Shoshana Bean – Mr Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell – The Music Man

L Morgan Lee – A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone – Company

Jennifer Simard – Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Potus

The Lehman Trilogy

Hangmen

Skeleton Crew

American Buffalo

The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Flying Over Sunset

Company

A Strange Loop

MJ

Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play

The Skin of Our Teeth

Pass Over

Plaza Suite

Clyde’s

Skeleton Crew

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Paradise Square

Diana, the Musical

The Music Man

Six: The Musical

MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hangmen

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

The Lehman Trilogy

Macbeth

The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Company

Six: The Musical

Paradise Square

MJ

Flying Over Sunset

A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

The Lehman Trilogy

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Dana H

The Skin of Our Teeth

Macbeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Girl From the North Country

Company

Six: The Musical

A Strange Loop

MJ

Best Choreography

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

The Music Man

Six: The Musical

Paradise Square

MJ

Best Orchestrations

Company

Six: The Musical

Girl From the North Country

MJ

A Strange Loop

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Ariana DeBose Set to Host Tony Awards 2022

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose is hosting the 2022 Tony Awards!. In a statement, DeBose said, “I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again! This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12th.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

2022 Tonys: ‘Lehman Trilogy’, ‘MJ’, ‘Music Man’, ‘Strange Loop’, ‘Paradise Square’ Top Nominations; ‘Funny Girl’, Daniel Craig Snubbed – Complete List

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with full list of nominees: Tony Awards nominations were announced Monday morning, and Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson’s autobiographical musical starring Jaquel Spivey, took the most nominations with 11, while MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, and Paradise Square each earned 10. Company took nine, The Lehman Trilogy and Six garnered eight, and both for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf and Girl From the North Country took seven. With six nominations were The Music Man and The Skin of Our Teeth, with Clyde’s, Hangmen and Mr. Saturday Night taking five. At...
MOVIES
Variety

Tony Nominations 2022: The 7 Biggest Takeaways

Click here to read the full article. On your mark, get set, go. The race for the Tony Awards has officially begun with the announcement of the 2022 nominations on Monday. In honoring and highlighting the work in a crowded, COVID-disrupted season, nominators surprised, snubbed and gave observers plenty to chatter about. Here are the biggest takeaways. Look for two musicals to get a big box office boost. Sales for “A Strange Loop” were already on the rise thanks to the hype around the critically acclaimed production’s opening week. Now that the show is the most-nominated of the season — and the frontrunner...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Marlow
Person
Jennifer Simard
Person
Christopher Wheeldon
Person
Carmen Cusack
Person
Rachel Dratch
Person
David Threlfall
Person
Jayne Houdyshell
Person
Shoshana Bean
Person
Jesse Williams
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Patti Lupone
Person
Simon Russell Beale
Person
Conor Mcpherson
The Independent

Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theatre#The Music Man#Broadway Musical#The National Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#British#American
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Hudson Is One Step Closer to EGOT Status After Tony Nomination

Jennifer Hudson is one step closer to achieving EGOT status following Monday morning’s 2022 Tony Award nominations. Having previously won an acting Oscar (for Dreamgirls in 2007), two performing Grammys (best musical theater album for The Color Purple, in 2017, and best R&B album for Jennifer Hudson, in 2009) and a Daytime Emmy (as executive producer on the VR animated film Baby Yaga), the Tony would give her the final major awards show trophy she needs to join the elite award-winning Hollywood club that includes Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more.More from The...
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel will have Jennifer Grey back as Baby

After 35 years, the mantra still stands: Nobody puts Baby in the corner. Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman. According to reports, “Dirty Dancing,” the 1987 hit movie, will have a sequel. “Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter,” said...
MOVIES
Deadline

Tony Nominations: Patti LuPone & Ruth Negga Shout Out To Overlooked Co-Stars; Hugh Jackman, Billy Crystal, Mary-Louise Parker, Jaquel Spivey Give Thanks – Update

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates… Patti LuPone, Billy Crystal, Ruth Negga, Jaquel Spivey and Mary-Louise Parker are expressing their thanks for today’s Tony Award nominations, with LuPone and Negga extending appreciations to her co-stars who were not nominated. “We are led every night by the beautiful, soulful, and extremely talented Katrina Lenk,” LuPone said in a statement. Negga said she is “deeply indebted” to co-star Daniel Craig. (See their comments below.) Monday morning’s Tony Awards nominations delivered a reassuringly familiar sign of springtime after two-plus years of Covid upheaval on Broadway, and the reactions of nominees reflect...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Tony Awards Nominations: Watch The Livestream

Click here to read the full article. On Monday at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT, Tony Award-winning actress Adrienne Warren and three-time Tony-nominated actor Joshua Henry will announce the 75th annual Tony Award nominations. Presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the Tony Awards nominations can be livestreamed below or on the official Tony Awards YouTube page. Warren won a Tony for her starring performance in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. She was also nominated for Shuffle Along after making her Broadway debut in 2012 in Bring It On: The Musical. Henry, who can currently be seen starring opposite...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Collider

‘American Buffalo’ Broadway Review: A Magnetic and Fast-Paced Masterpiece with Three of Hollywood’s Best

Broadway’s ever-evolving lineup continues to attract some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters. The current roster of shows includes Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga in Macbeth, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, Hugh Jackman in The Music Man, Beanie Feldstein in the long-awaited revival of Funny Girl, and Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen in Martin McDonagh’s critically-acclaimed comedy Hangmen. Clearly, there’s no shortage of star-studded excitement in Midtown Manhattan. But rare is the day when you find a show as funny, unpredictable, terrifying, and all-consuming as American Buffalo.
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

Mamma Mia's Amanda Seyfried says "no one's talking" about third movie

Amanda Seyfried has crushed the hopes of Mamma Mia! fans all over the world, but also managed to leave the door open to a possible return as Sophie. The Mean Girls star, recently seen in Hulu's The Dropout, has addressed whether a third ABBA musical is on the cards. Disappointingly,...
MOVIES
Collider

Hugh Jackman, Billy Crystal and 'A Strange Loop' Among 2022 Tony Awards Nominees

This morning, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry presented the official nominees for the 75th Annual Tony Awards. The ceremony honors and celebrates theater productions that were presented in the 2021-2022 season. This year, the event will take place on June 12 and the ceremony will be presented by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

645K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy