Man's Tattooed Six-Pack Sparks Fierce Debate Online Amid Claims It's 'Fake'

By Rebecca Flood
 3 days ago
"I gave him the perfect six-pack tattoo in just two days," the tattoo artist...

Guy Allen
3d ago

but people don't bat an eye when girls use makeup tho. the double standards is very high on this one🤣🤣🤣

Danita Holder
3d ago

I did spray tan abs one time and I found it hilarious to show off I think it's funny why not

Two Dogs
3d ago

Some people think anything they can't touch or see for themselves is fake. Even that's debatable for some people.

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

