Feeding Stations Placed in Destroyed Ukrainian Districts for Starving Pets
"These poor animals must be so confused and scared and missing their family," one online user...www.newsweek.com
"These poor animals must be so confused and scared and missing their family," one online user...www.newsweek.com
I keep seeing stories about animal rescues in Ukraine, they are trying to save those that were left behind and also their zoo animals. I think they are more compassionate about them than many other countries. I thank God that they are getting a lot of help for them and their animal's, may God have mercy and protect them.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 12