Premier League

Pep Guardiola confident for Man City's title run-in after Liverpool drop points

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

Pep Guardiola says he is feeling confident over Manchester City 's run-in as they look to secure a second-straight Premier League title.

The reigning champions thrashed Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League with just three games to go after rivals Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham.

“Very pleased, perfect afternoon,” Guardiola said of the win against Newcastle.

“Three [games] left, one more competition to play... What happened with Liverpool, Wednesday becomes absolutely a final for us.”

Related
Rampant Tottenham thump sorry Arsenal to blow race for top four wide open

Tottenham kept their Champions League hopes alive as they put 10-man Arsenal to the sword with a 3-0 victory in a pulsating north London derby.Victory for the Gunners would have booked them a top-four spot, but Antonio Conte’s men were never going to let that happen on their own patch.Spurs’ motto emblazoned in the stands before the game was ‘Dare, Dream, Do’ and they delivered in style as Harry Kane continued his love affair with this fixture by scoring twice and partner in crime Son Heung-min added another.That one felt good 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q4BpW3b4rn— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 12, 2022Kane’s brace,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min boost top four hopes

Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham thrashed 10-man Arsenal 3-0 following Rob Holding’s red card to boost their hopes of a top four finish. Antonio Conte’s side have now closed the gap on the Gunners in the Premier League to just a point with two games remaining. Cedric Soares’ clumsy challenge on Son Heung-min handed Spurs an early gift in the shape of a penalty, with Kane calmly dispatching it into the bottom right corner. And Holding’s elbow to Son earned him a second yellow and an early bath, with Rodrigo Bentancur’s flick-on at a corner moments later allowing Kane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal at risk of wasting Mikel Arteta progress as Tottenham expose fallibility

It was in the 19th minute, as Tottenham Hotspur’s backline made their first steps into the Arsenal half, that the home support finally exhaled.Since Aaron Ramsdale used the second touch of the match to go deep to Spurs’ left-back area, like a fly-half kicking for territory, the hosts had been penned back on their own penalty area. Immediately Arsenal stepped up, their deepest outfield player dusting his boots with the whites of the halfway line. Those further forward zipped about with purpose.Eddie Nketiah had already got his “touches in the box” column ticking over as early as the second minute....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Philippe Coutinho completes £17million move to Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho has completed a permanent switch to Aston Villa from Barcelona in a deal the LaLiga giants announced was worth 20million euros (£17m).Coutinho arrived at Villa Park in January for a loan stint after being deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona, who confirmed the ex-Liverpool playmaker’s move includes a 50 per cent sell-on clause.The Brazilian scored four times and contributed three assists in his first six matches at Villa and, although none of those have been in his last eight games, the club were determined to keep hold of him.Philippe Coutinho is here to stay. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FnIjvz3rwz— Aston Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola
Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League match against Tottenham on Thursday as Ben White looks as though he will return.The defender has been out of the last two matches with a hamstring problem but manager Mikel Arteta is confident White will be back for the North London derby.LIVE! Follow the North London derby with our live blog“I think so,” Arteta said. “He’s been starting to do a little bit of work now on the pitch and we want everybody available because we know that game is so important.”The Gunners will be looking to boost their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Aston Villa sign Philippe Coutinho for £17m from Barcelona

Aston Villa have signed Philippe Coutinho on permanent deal with Barcelona confirming a £17m (€20m) fee has been exchanged.After initially signing on loan in January, the Brazilian has penned a four-year deal to stay at Villa Park under manager Steven Gerrard.The 29-year-old has scored four goals and made three assists in 16 Premier League appearances since joining Villa.Gerrard said: “This is a brilliant signing for Aston Villa. Phil is a model professional and his impact on the group has been very clear since he joined in January.“With the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch, he’s also a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest updates as Son and Kane punish 10-man Gunners

Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham thrashed 10-man Arsenal 3-0 following Rob Holding’s red card to boost their hopes of a top-four finish.Antonio Conte’s side have now closed the gap on the Gunners in the Premier League to just a point with two games remaining.Cedric Soares’ clumsy challenge on Son Heung-min handed Spurs an early gift in the shape of a penalty, with Kane calmly dispatching it into the bottom right corner.And Holding’s elbow to Son earned him a second yellow and an early bath, with Rodrigo Bentancur’s flick-on at a corner moments later allowing Kane to crouch low...
PREMIER LEAGUE
