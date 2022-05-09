Pep Guardiola confident for Man City's title run-in after Liverpool drop points

Pep Guardiola says he is feeling confident over Manchester City 's run-in as they look to secure a second-straight Premier League title.

The reigning champions thrashed Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League with just three games to go after rivals Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham.

“Very pleased, perfect afternoon,” Guardiola said of the win against Newcastle.

“Three [games] left, one more competition to play... What happened with Liverpool, Wednesday becomes absolutely a final for us.”

