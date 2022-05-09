ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Freshgoods Reveals a Second New Balance 9060 Collab

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Joe Freshgoods’ New Balance 9060 sneaker collaboration is a two-shoe affair.

After previewing the inaugural iteration of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 9060 “Inside Voices” collab in April, the Chicago-based designer teased on Instagram last week of the collab in a new “Baby Shower Blue” colorway that’s hitting shelves soon.

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 9060 “Baby Shower Blue” wears a pink mesh-based color scheme that’s coupled with light blue suede overlay panels throughout the upper. Sail accents also make an appearance on the shoe’s “N” branding on the sides and on the shoelaces. A brighter pink shade dresses the shoe’s sock liner and on the protruding tooling. Completing the look is “JFG” branding on the footbed and the text “Inside Voices” embroidered on the heel. The image shared by the designer also revealed that the shoe will come with a special green shoebox.

In addition, Joe Freshgoods also shared a new video campaign of its project on Instagram today that’s captioned “Because everything that was happening inside the house was equally as important as what happened outside.”

According to the caption of Joe Freshgoods’ Instagram post, the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 9060 “Baby Shower Blue” will be an “exclusive” colorway but further details about the style have not yet been shared by the collaborators. Although a first look of the sneaker collab was shared by the designer, a specific release date for the project was not except that it will hit shelves in May.

