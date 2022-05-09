Noella Bergener Owes $450K After Ditching A Court Appearance

Noella Bergener better hope she gets another season on Real Housewives of Orange County . The polarizing first year housewife might not have won over fans, but at least she brought the drama . On and off-screen apparently. Buckle up and let’s talk about Noella’s latest run in with Orange County Superior Court.

As reported by Radar Online , Noella is on the receiving end of a $451k judgement against her. Court documents show that a judge granted the motion brought by Creditors Adjustment Bureau, Inc. The judgment stems from an unpaid legal bill for alleged work done in the 2014 custody dispute for her daughter from a previous relationship. Despite being served in December, Noella has failed to pay anything and didn’t show up for court. Thus earning her the hefty judgment.

The debt collection company previously claimed that they tried 4 times to serve Noella at her home before they were successful. The court documents that she received were regarding an almost $300k bill from the law Fried and Goldsman. In 2014, the legal firm represented Noella in a “paternity action” case with her ex. According to the law firm, they claim that the firm worked on her case until 2018, when it was finally settled.

An insider shared that Noella believes the claims “unfounded.” She also thinks that her ex is responsible for paying those fees, not her. She apparently also never hired an attorney to fight this case for her. The original unpaid balance was just over $293k but the creditor is requesting $116k in interest. They have also requested another $5k in additional fees.

Unfortunately for Noella , this isn’t the only ongoing suit she’s involved in. She’s currently going through a messy divorce with well-known SoCal attorney James Bergener . Noella’s divorce supposedly caught her off guard when she started filming for RHOC . She was served divorce papers (with flowers!) and it quickly became part of her storyline. The two were married for a year and share a 2 year old son.

Before the season even aired, news dropped that James owes a whopping $5M in state and federal taxes . He currently has a lien against him for the funds. Noella has been big mad in the press, accusing James of lavish spending and leaving her and her son without funds. But Noella is already dating someone new and even gushed about him at the reunion . So far, no word from Noella on the judgment.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK NOELLA BLEW OFF COURT? DO YOU WANT TO SEE HER BACK ON ANOTHER SEASON OF RHOC?

The post Noella Bergener Owes $450K After Ditching A Court Appearance appeared first on Reality Tea .