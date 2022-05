I am writing today with hope that you will read and vote for the best candidate in our upcoming election, not the one pushed by your party. I recently moved to unenrolled, in fact, because there are good unenrolled candidates, too! In fact, I wanted to run for Parks & Rec last year but was discouraged by two P&R members because they wanted a different person to win. I think voters should decide, and vote for the best candidate, not as influenced by others.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO