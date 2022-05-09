ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

“The Pirates of Penzance”

By Judy Clark
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents Gilbert & Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance" May 12-15 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Gilbert & Sullivan's hilarious comic...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce presents, “American Dreams”, May 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. The concert will feature pieces by William Grant Still, Arthur Foote, Florence Price and a commissioned Bassoon Concerto by John Steinmetz. Tickets...
WEAU-TV 13

CORINNE HAKES, WILLA WALLACE, AND GARY QUAMMEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Corinne Hakes’ stepdaughters, Patsy, Linda, and Barb, would like to nominate her for the Sunshine Award. Corinne was a wonderful wife to our dad, Clarence, and in his final years was so kind and thoughtful of him. Corinne has been very active in her church as a reader, cleaner, distributor of Communion at nursing homes, and helpful at fundraising events. Corinne is a picture of good health and enjoys long neighborhood walks. Her yard is adorned in various colorful flowers, especially mums every fall. Corinne has made beautiful, crocheted afghans for the family and dolls when the little girls were young. Corinne brightens the lives of others and truly brings sunshine to all.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DIANE CIPOV

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Diane Cipov for the Sunshine Award. Diane is such a caring and long-time friend; she’s like a sister. She frequently bakes and cooks regularly for someone; either mom, family, friends, or neighbors. She visits her mom two or three times a week and takes food, whether it is sweets, desserts, fruit, or main dishes. She also brings food to her mom’s fellow residents. Diane takes her mom to the doctor regularly and helps with her personal needs, like washing her hair and giving her manicures. She helps many friends and family by providing manicures, giving them rides to appointments, helping with cleaning their homes, and never denies anyone that needs a helping hand.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

TANYA SANTERRE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - My cousin, Tanya Santerre, is an inspiration. She has been through so much in her lifetime; she recently beat lung cancer. Tanya is always ready to help anyone in need. She is the most selfless person I have ever known. She is truly a saint. This woman is the rock that holds us together and is the sunshine on the darkest days.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, May 11th, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The work is not done yet for many senior athletes in the area. With conference championships right around the corner, and spring sports still in swing. But, today, athletes at Eau Claire North, Memorial and Chippewa Falls all had something to celebrate. That’s their commitment...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DON OUIMET

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Don Ouimet is a wonderful guy. He comes to work every day cheerful and ready to begin the day. He is always ready to start a new project and help whoever is in need. We are sad to say, Don will be retiring soon and we will miss him very much. Please give Don Ouimet the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

I do! Post-pandemic wedding trends in West Central Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Late spring means wedding season here within the Chippewa Valley. 2.5 million couples are expected to tie the knot this year, according to NPR, which would make these next few months the busiest in 40 years. Dixon’s Apple Orchard & Wedding Venue in Cadott hosted their...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Southern Wisconsin family reunited with dog after 5 years

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - It took five long years but a southern Wisconsin dog who had been stolen is finally home with her family again! The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shared the story of the delayed happy ending. According to the Janesville shelter, those five years disappeared the moment...
B105

20 Celebrities You Could Run Into In Superior, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
SUPERIOR, WI
Racine County Eye

Jasmine: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for May 11

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Jasmine. This 10-year-old pup tends to be nervous in new situations with new people, and she would do best in a home where any children are over 10. Although Jasmine is just 13 pounds, she is slightly large for her size and could use some help shedding a pound or two.
RACINE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Navigating Chippewa Valley waters and beyond this season

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -An area social club of kayak and canoe enthusiasts is gearing up for another busy summer on the water, but there’s more to navigating West Central Wisconsin’s waters than meets the eye. The Pure Water Paddlers Club will host north of 20 social paddles...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Monday, May 9th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep baseball action as Altoona takes on New Richmond in a non-conference tilt. Plus, we hear from the NCAA Tournament bound UW-Eau Claire softball team.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mansion Once Owned By Hamm’s Family Is On Market For $1.85M

Originally published on May 10 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter. The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) “This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said. The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) The property is listed as “coming soon.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
WEAU-TV 13

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library names new Library Director

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees is announcing they’ve named a new Library Director. Nancy Kerr has been named to the position of Library Director. “We found Nancy to be genuine, kind, a strong leader, and focused on the goals of best...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Connell’s Restaurants sold to new owners

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Both Connell’s Supper Club locations will soon be under new ownership. In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Connell’s Restaurants announced it had found buyers for both of its locations. The business had been put up for sale last November. The current owner,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Osseo woman welcomes second child on Mother’s Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Osseo woman received an extra special gift for Mother’s Day this year with the birth of her second child. Julia Welke and her husband welcomed their son Carter John into the world Sunday at 10:30 am on the dot at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Scheduled controlled burns in La Crosse Blufflands

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry is informing the public they’ve hired professional contractors to conduct controlled burns in the Blufflands between May 12-May 13. According to a media release by City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry there may be closures...
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: Severe T-Storm Warnings Issued Across SW Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A powerful line of storms is racing across southwestern Minnesota, prompting tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. Weather officials say this system is capable of producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts over 90 mph. Much of western and central Minnesota is under a tornado watch until midnight. See the latest updates below as the squall line moves over Minnesota: UPDATE (6:25 p.m.): A tornado warning was just issued for parts of Big Stone and Traverse counties in western Minnesota until 7 p.m. ⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Roberts, Grant, Big Stone, Traverse county until 5/12...
MINNESOTA STATE

