Snow, possible thunderstorms and cooler temperatures for Northern California

It was a Tuesday full of wild weather in the North Bay. Thunder, pea-sized hail, and about two-dozen lightning strikes were all reported in Sonoma and Napa Counties. The National Weather Service believes there were about six lightning strikes in the Santa Rosa area, and they say Napa County had more lightning. It was the first lightning storm in the region since September. Fire crews from Kenwood Fire and Sonoma County Fire were dispatched to put out a tree that had caught fire after being struck by lightning off of Bennett Valley Road. The mountains surrounding Round Valley and Covelo in Mendocino County even got a dusting of snow. The storm is expected to clear out today.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO