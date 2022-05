IDAHO — May is National Salad Month and with the warmer weather here, there’s no better time to give your oven a rest and enjoy a lighter, brighter meal. When we typically think of “salad,” we think of a traditional side salad or basic greens. Although that may go great with steak and potatoes, salad does not often ignite excitement around the dinner table as an entree.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO