BREAKING: By popular demand, The UGL will remain open an additional day this semester to allow folks to visit over graduation weekend! We will open the upper level of the UGL Saturday, May 14th from 1-4 pm for anyone who would like to visit the building one last time. No services will be provided at that time. The UGL will close its doors for the last time at 4 pm that day.

