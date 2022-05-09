Authorities confirm man killed in workplace homicide was stabbed
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man killed at a Clackamas County workplace Wednesday was stabbed in the neck.
According to probable cause documents, Cesar Farfan-Martinez stabbed John Barnett with a knife outside a business on SE For Mor Court.
Witnesses told KOIN 6 News the scene was chaotic, with one bystander saying he saw "a bunch of people running around."
Doug Bufkin, an off-duty nurse with OHSU , said he saw a man — later identified as Barnett — who appeared to be stabbed lying between the parking lot and a nearby shop. Bufkin gave the man CPR until deputies arrived to the scene around 11 a.m. and took over.
Despite paramedics and Bufkin’s efforts to save Barnett’s life, the 60-year-old died at the scene.
Officials said Farfan-Martinez was found a short distance away and was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Officials said Farfan-Martinez was found a short distance away and was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

After the 27-year-old was treated, CCSO said he was charged with second-degree murder.
