Authorities confirm man killed in workplace homicide was stabbed

By Hailey Dunn
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man killed at a Clackamas County workplace Wednesday was stabbed in the neck.

According to probable cause documents, Cesar Farfan-Martinez stabbed John Barnett with a knife outside a business on SE For Mor Court.

Witnesses told KOIN 6 News the scene was chaotic, with one bystander saying he saw “a bunch of people running around.”

Doug Bufkin, an off-duty nurse with OHSU , said he saw a man — later identified as Barnett — who appeared to be stabbed lying between the parking lot and a nearby shop. Bufkin gave the man CPR until deputies arrived to the scene around 11 a.m. and took over.

Despite paramedics and Bufkin’s efforts to save Barnett’s life, the 60-year-old died at the scene.

Officials said Farfan-Martinez was found a short distance away and was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

After the 27-year-old was treated, CCSO said he was charged with second-degree murder.

KXL

Police: Suspect Found Shot In Street

Portland, Ore . – Police got reports of someone shooting at passing cars near 88th and Southeast Flavel. When officers arrived they found the man with a gun shot wound in the street. They determined he was the person firing into the street. It’s not clear how he got shot, weather it is a self inflicted wound or not. Earlier in the day mental health workers reached out to him after he threatened to kill himself and police.
