Police seek help to locate missing person

Teen arrested as Burlington police hunt for suspects in several recent shootings
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after “several shootings” in Burlington since April, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of felony speeding to elude and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. As part of the investigation, police also arrested a 21-year-old from […]
During an investigation, officers determined that three different people had been hit by the same vehicle.
Their injuries ranged from serious to minor and all were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital for medical treatment. Two were treated and released while the third remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses of these incidents helped police create a profile of the vehicle involved, including...
Juvenile charged in Durham shooting, sheriff’s office says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A juvenile has been charged in connection with a shooting on Rosemont Parkway south of Durham on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of Rosemont Parkway at a swim and tennis club. Responding...
Man killed in drive-by was brother of Mall of La. shooting suspect
BATON ROUGE - A man who died nearly seven months after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside his house shared that address with his brother, a man later booked for killing two teenagers outside the Mall of Louisiana, records show. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that...
Deputies Investigating Late-Night Incident That Left Man Hospitalized
MICRO – One person is hospitalized in intensive care following a bizarre late-night incident in the Micro city limits. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Monday night to a home in the 200 block of E. Main Street. Around 10:45pm, a juvenile walked outside their home and...
Wake County man stabbed in the face while breaking into hotel room: deputies
Thompson is charged with one count felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, and simple assault.
Family loses thousands after falling victim to rental scam
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family loses thousands after falling victim to rental scam. Two families are out of thousands of dollars after they thought they found an affordable home...
Nash County man arrested for shooting family member
NASH COUNTY, N.C (WNCT) – An Nash County man has been arrested for shooting a member Tuesday afternoon. The Nash County Communications was notified by the victim, David Alston, that he was being followed by a subject as he was driving down Taylors Gin Road headed towards NC 58. As the two vehicles turned and […]
Man shot, killed while entering North Carolina store, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed as he entered a store in North Carolina and a suspect has been charged, police said. High Point police officers responded to the shooting at a Walmart at around 2:10 p.m. on Monday and found a man with several gunshot wounds, the High Point Enterprise reported. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
Raleigh road rage shooting leads to charges for truck driver
A 52-year-old man has been charged following a road rage shooting in Raleigh that began with a dispute at a red light
Family, friends believe missing Sanford man could be suffering from a head injury after car crash
Raleigh, N.C. — Family and friends worry that a head injury might have left a Sanford man confused after a car crash on Glenwood Avenue last week. Robert Richardson, 41, has been missing ever since. He had dinner with his friends on Glenwood Avenue on May 4, and on his way home he was involved in a minor accident at Ridge Road.
3 teens lead police on high-speed chase across Wake, Johnston and Wayne counties
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Three juveniles were arrested late Tuesday after police said they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across three counties following armed robberies in Raleigh. Just after 11 p.m., Garner police said one of its license plate readers recognized a stolen vehicle and alerted officers.
Whoops: Man texts Chesterfield County deputy by mistake selling drugs and gun
A wrong number landed a Chesterfield County man in jail after he tried to make a deal to sell marijuana and a gun, but he unknowingly texted a Sheriff's deputy.
9-year-old boy hit by gunfire after shots fired into Rocky Mount home, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-year-old boy was shot while inside a Rocky Mount home early Tuesday, police confirm. At 2:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a shooting with injury, police said. Responding officers found the child suffering from...
Suspect arrested in deadly Kings Mountain hit-and-run
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect has been arrested in a deadly hit-and-run in Kings Mountain that occurred over the weekend, police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident regarding victims of a hit-and-run around 8 p.m. on Sunday near a gas station near North Cansler Street and West King Street. Kings […]
Missing Woman Found In Wreck That Went Unnoticed For Hours
KENLY – A woman missing since before 10:00pm Sunday night was found injured lying next to her overturned car in the woods Monday morning. The family had been searching for the woman overnight. Around 10:30am Monday, a motorist on Flower Hill Road noticed something glimmer in the woods. The...
Glenwood South nightclub bouncer missing days after minor crash on Wade Avenue
Robert Richardson can normally be found working security at The Village at Glenwood South. But he's been missing for nearly six days, and his friends are worried sick.
West Virginia woman tells officers she was ‘just trying to get a little meth in her to stay awake’
A woman has been charged after officers found meth in her car in Shinnston.
'My other half is now gone': Men killed by driver in high-speed chase were family, fathers, friends
Family, loved ones and friends are mourning two passengers killed in a Monday morning crash stemming from a high-speed chase of a car involving North Carolina troopers. Two passengers in a white Ford pickup truck – Marvin Dave Atkinson, 43, and Thaddeus Eugene Mickens, 56 – died at the scene of the head-on crash on U.S. Highway 301 near Interstate 95 in Kenly.
AUDIO: Vicky White’s 911 call before crash, shooting
Authorities said the pair had a “special relationship.”
