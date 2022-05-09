ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Police seek help to locate missing person

 3 days ago
The Wake Forest Police Department seeks the public’s help to locate Floresita Alondra Berduo-Galvez. She was last seen on April 12 at her guardian’s residence located along the 900 block of Sugar Hollow Lane. Berduo-Galvez, 16, is a Hispanic female with dark hair and brown eyes standing approximately 5’5” tall and weighing 110 pounds. It is not known what she was wearing when she left home. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

