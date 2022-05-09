Officials, referees needed for Central Virginia high school sports

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth of Virginia is experiencing a shortage of officials for high school sporting events, including football — and you can sign up to help.

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) confirmed that associations in Central Virginia are seeing reduced rosters of officials.

The organization also stated that the problem is not unique to just Central Virginia or the Commonwealth as a whole — as the shortage is widespread throughout the country.

Officials associations across the state and across various sports are dealing with the challenges of providing officials for multiple levels of competition — and high school sports are not an exception to the shortage, according to VHSL.

The Central Virginia Football Officials Association (CVFOA) is a non-profit organization committed to providing football officials to support interscholastic football games.

There are seven positions for officials on the football field; Referee, umpire, head linesman, line judge, field judge, side judge and back judge — and each are important to be able to run a proper game.

To qualify as an official, you must meet certain established prerequisites. You must be a high school graduate or equivalent, in adequate physical condition, and possess a sincere interest in scholastic athletics, according to the CVFOA.

Interested individuals must be prepared to commit two to three nights per week during the period of July through November for meetings and game assignments.

If you are looking to join as an official for football, you can register on the CVFOA website .

New officials are required to attend a training class and the class reviews football rules, mechanics, expectations and includes game discussions.

For officiating other sports, you can sign up on the VHSL website . VHSL registration will be open the rest of the year, beginning June 1.

