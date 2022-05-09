ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Officials, referees needed for Central Virginia high school sports

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDT6C_0fXtb5ZB00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth of Virginia is experiencing a shortage of officials for high school sporting events, including football — and you can sign up to help.

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) confirmed that associations in Central Virginia are seeing reduced rosters of officials.

The organization also stated that the problem is not unique to just Central Virginia or the Commonwealth as a whole — as the shortage is widespread throughout the country.

Experts say an olive oil shortage is coming; make it yourself with these products

Officials associations across the state and across various sports are dealing with the challenges of providing officials for multiple levels of competition — and high school sports are not an exception to the shortage, according to VHSL.

The Central Virginia Football Officials Association (CVFOA) is a non-profit organization committed to providing football officials to support interscholastic football games.

There are seven positions for officials on the football field; Referee, umpire, head linesman, line judge, field judge, side judge and back judge — and each are important to be able to run a proper game.

To qualify as an official, you must meet certain established prerequisites. You must be a high school graduate or equivalent, in adequate physical condition, and possess a sincere interest in scholastic athletics, according to the CVFOA.

Interested individuals must be prepared to commit two to three nights per week during the period of July through November for meetings and game assignments.

If you are looking to join as an official for football, you can register on the CVFOA website .

New officials are required to attend a training class and the class reviews football rules, mechanics, expectations and includes game discussions.

For officiating other sports, you can sign up on the VHSL website . VHSL registration will be open the rest of the year, beginning June 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Football
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Richmond, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Referees#American Football#Highschoolsports#Vhsl#Commonwealth#Cvfoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WRIC - ABC 8News

Lebanese Food Festival returns to Glen Allen after 2-year COVID halt

"We are truly thrilled to have our family back and to cook a meal for them," said Sandra Joseph Brown, who is one of the volunteers. "RVA has embraced us, they are our family. When we have our guests come for dinner, we mean they come for dinner. We are now seeing second and third generations of families who are coming out here because they came out here as babies in strollers."
GLEN ALLEN, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy