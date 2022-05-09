ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week

By Ventura County Star
EVAN COSTLEY

School: Royal

Year: Senior

Sport: Volleyball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CR4ds_0fXtaUPU00

Comment: The 6-foot-2 outside hitter helped the Highlanders advance to the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championship match with two wins last week. Costley, who also plays wide receiver on the football team, finished with 12 kills and seven aces in a 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win over Santiago in a quarterfinal match Wednesday. In Royal's 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 sweep of No. 3 seed Laguna Blanca in Saturday's semifinals, Costley collected 12 kills as the Highlanders reached a section final for the 11th time in program history and the first time since 2009. Second-seeded Royal will host top-seeded Upland either Friday or Saturday. The Highlanders will be seeking their fifth Southern Section crown and the first since 1994.

LILIANA ARANA

School: Santa Paula

Year: Junior

Sport: Softball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9kvQ_0fXtaUPU00

Comment: The junior pitcher took a perfect game into the sixth inning and finished with a two-hit shutout with 19 strikeouts to lead Santa Paula to a 3-0 win over El Monte in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs on Thursday. Arana, a transfer from Grace Brethren, is hitting .477 with two homers and 17 RBIs at the plate and is 8-5 with a 2.14 ERA in the circle this season. The Cardinals (15-10-1), which won the Citrus Coast League title, will visit San Marino in a second-round game Tuesday.

The athletes are chosen by The Star sports staff.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week

