ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Teen Reported Missing in Philadelphia

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old Missing Juvenile...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Accused Of Shoplifting From 7-Eleven

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is accused of shoplifting from a 7-Eleven store in Juniata Park. Surveillance video shows the uniformed officer entering the store and walking to the beverage area. He later left the store with a Celsius energy drink. The store owner says he did not pay. The store owner also says a police captain stopped by Tuesday to apologize for the officer’s action. There is no word if he will be disciplined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Man Shot 7 Times, Killed In Brewerytown As 30-Year-Old Kyle Singleton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot seven times and killed on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section, police say. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of North 28th Street.  Police identified the victim as Kyle Singleton of Philadelphia. Police say Singleton was shot three times in his front torso, and four times in his back torso. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed In Philadelphia: Police

A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 11, authorities said. The 30-year-old victim had been shot at least seven times when police found him on the 1800 block of North 28th Street around 10:25 a.m., a Philadelphia police spokesperson told Daily Voice. The victim, whose name...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Found Shot Dead Inside Car In Philadelphia’s Crescentville Section Identified As Gregory Taylor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they found a 25-year-old man shot multiple times and killed inside a Toyota Corolla on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Crescentville section. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of Bingham Street. Police identified the man as Gregory Taylor of Philadelphia. Police say Taylor was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Medics pronounced the victim dead at 6:17 a.m., according to police. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Food Market Robbed at Gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is searching for a suspect wanted in a Commercial Robbery. Detectives state that on May 7, 2022, at approximately 9:22 AM, an unknown male entered a Food Market located on the 25xx block N 5th Street amend with a handgun demanding money from the cash register and the store employee. After taking an unknown amount of money the suspect fled and was last seen leaving the area in a newer black Honda accord with dark tinted windows, north on 5th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

90K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy