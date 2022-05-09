20-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot seven times and killed on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section, police say. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of North 28th Street. Police identified the victim as Kyle Singleton of Philadelphia. Police say Singleton was shot three times in his front torso, and four times in his back torso. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO