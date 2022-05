A May 11 letter writer argues that overturning Roe v. Wade would democratize abortion law by placing the issue in the hands of voters of each state. This would only be democratic if the will of the majority in each state were to prevail. In unconstitutionally gerrymandered Ohio, where voters preferred a Democrat twice and a Republican twice in the last four presidential elections, the Ohio House includes 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats. And Ohio is not alone in gerrymandered voting districts.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO