ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, DE

Yes2Health Program Hosts Wellness Retreat

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Yes2Health, a program offered through Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, recently held a retreat

Yes2Health hosted a wellness retreat on May 4, 2022, at the Ice House Wellness and Community located in Wyoming, DE. The retreat focused on healthy eating habits and exercise through walking and other low-impact activities. Participants learned about macro nutrition, creating a healthy pantry to create nutritional success, ways to help with stress through deep breathing and meditation, and low-impact exercises that can be done at home.  Each participant left with a healthy cookbook to implement into their household and a produce bag.

One participant of the retreat said, “I just wanted to say thank you for the opportunity to be part of the session last night. It’s amazing how you can hear and see things over and over but then it just clicks. The food information was like that for me, and I came home and inundated my husband with all I had learned. We’ll definitely be putting these tips into play.”

Yes2Health is a FREE 12-week program featuring weekly virtual meetups. These weekly educational programs include fitness, health, and wellness education to help you live an active and healthy lifestyle.  The target audience for the program is any woman or man who has one of the following: risk for breast cancer, risk for other cancers, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes or pre-diabetic, and/or a body mass index of 30 or above.

For more information, please visit: https://debreastcancer.org/programs/yes2health/ or contact Amanda Perdue at aperdue@debreastcancer.org .

Comments / 0

Related
Milford LIVE News

Summer Fun Club Registration open for Parks and Recreation

by Terry Rogers     Milford Parks and Rec Summer Fun Camp provides kids with fun activities over the summer months Milford Parks and Recreation is accepting registration for its Summer Fun Club which will begin June 27 and run until August 5 from 8:30 AM until 2:30 PM. There are three age groups which include ages 6 and 7, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Bayhealth receives “A” Safety Rating from Leapfrog

by Terry Rogers     Bayhealth’s Sussex County campus Leapfrog, an independent watchdog group, recently announced that they had awarded Bayhealth Sussex Campus with an “A” Safety Rating. It is the only hospital in Delaware to receive that high of a rating from the organization. “Hospitals do not request this review,” Elizabeth Harmon, Senior Communications Specialist with Leapfrog, said. “Leapfrog ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Wellness Village leads fire company on tour

by Terry Rogers   Members of Carlisle Fire Company hear from administrators at Milford Wellness Village After purchasing the former Milford Memorial Hospital on Clarke Avenue, Nationwide Health Services made many changes to the building, updating equipment and reconfiguring some of the hallways to match the needs of their tenants. Now known as the Milford Wellness Village, the campus includes ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Arts E-News – May 2022

  The May 2022 issue of Arts E-News features the announcement of the 2022 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and the transition from the federal Data Universal Number (DUNS) number to the Unique Entity Identifier (UEI). There is also information about all 2022 Individual Artist Fellows profiles. On the Mezzanine highlights Gail Husch’s exhibition, Characters which is on view May ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
State
Wyoming State
Milford LIVE News

Summer programs announced for MSD

by Terry Rogers     Milford School District is in the process of developing summer programs for students who may need additional help. Photo by Element5 Digital. Milford School District Board of Education heard from Dr. Brian Clarke, Special Education Coordinator, about summer programming for the district. Some of the programs are designed for students with special education needs that ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

City of Milford hires Balog as new Arborist

Joseph Balog The City of Milford recently hired Joseph Balog as the new Arborist/Urban Forestry Coordinator.  In this role, Balog is responsible for the overall implementation of a City-wide Urban Forestry Program including tree planting, maintenance, related landscaped areas, and enforcement of tree related policies. “The Arborist/Urban Forestry Coordinator position is a welcome addition to the Department of Parks and ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Walk Through the Past with historians

by Terry Rogers     Milford Museum is holding a Walk Through the Past where you can learn more about the Milford that looked like this If you have ever wondered about the history of some of the unique buildings found in the northern section of Milford, you can learn more at the “Walk Through the Past” event sponsored by ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State of the Arts Podcast – May 7, 2022

  Michelle Kramer-Fitzgerald interviews Natalie Kim Ramos, the 2022 Delaware State Poetry Out Loud Champion, about her experience throughout the competition and her thoughts on discovering the world of poetry through this unique program. Play Pause Rewind 00:00 00:00 1x Mute/Unmute Download MP3 This podcast appeared first on Delaware Division of the Arts – State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Nutrition#Educational Programs#Healthy Eating
Milford LIVE News

Museum opens African American exhibit

by Terry Rogers Museum president Charles Hammond explains parts of the new African American exhibit to Rep. Charles Postles, former Sen. Gary Simpson and Sen. Dave Wilson On Saturday, April 30, Milford Museum unveiled its new African American exhibit. The new exhibit highlights the contributions African Americans have made to the growth of Milford, expanding a previous exhibit that was ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Citizen survey results released

by Terry Rogers     A survey sent to Milford residents revealed reductions in satisfaction in some areas In January, Milford residents were asked to complete a National Community Survey, a questionnaire created by a nationally benchmarked survey company designed to gauge their satisfaction with municipal services while also learning what residents want to see when it comes to new ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Arts Spotlight – May 2022

  Each month we feature arts and community-based organizations and their programs and projects funded by the Delaware Division of the Arts in our Arts Spotlight which will be included on our monthly e-newsletter, Arts E-News and online. If you haven’t signed up yet for Arts E-News, please do so here. Funding for Division of the Arts grants is provided ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Dolly Parton serenades book celebration party at Wilmington Library

Dolly Parton talks to a crowd of politicians and librarians Thursday at the Wilmington Library.   Delaware politicians and librarians told superstar Dolly Parton Thursday that they will always love her and her Imagination Library program, which sends one free book each month to 21,515 state children. During an invitation-only program at the Wilmington Public Library, the state officially thanked ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Meditation
Milford LIVE News

City of Milford Celebrates Economic Development Week with New Website

Screenshot of new Economic Development website created for the City of Milford The City of Milford marks the week of May 9 to May 13, 2022, as Economic Development Week with the launch of their new economic development website, www.growinmilford.com.  The site features state and local business resources, a step-by-step guide on how to open a business in Milford, links ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

TRAFFIC ALERT – Sussex County – Temporary Intermittent Closures of Indian River Inlet Bridge / overnight on Monday, May 23rd from 9pm-3am

Indian River — Temporary Intermittent Closures of Indian River Inlet Bridge DelDOT announces Intermittent Closures of the Indian River Inlet Bridge, overnight on Monday, May 23rd from 9pm-3am, to perform load testing. The temporary closures will occur for both direction of traffic, and will occur for each test to be performed. The closures should last about 5 minutes each. [More]
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Bucher wins Milford School Board Election

by Terry Rogers     Matt Bucher was announced the winner of an open seat on Milford School District Board of Education The Department of Elections has announced that Matt Bucher has unofficially won the At-Large seat on Milford School District Board of Education. Bucher received 1217 votes (66.83 percent) compared to their challenger, Jalyn Powell, who received 604 votes ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

MSD considers new report card format for elementary students

by Terry Rogers     Milford School District elementary students may see a different style of report card next year At a recent meeting, Dr. Bridget Amory, Director of Student Learning, provided the Milford School District Board of Education with details on a new report card method the district was considering for elementary students. The new report cards would use ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Bayhealth Welcomes New Primary Care Physician Dr. Meliseanna Gibbons

Meliseanna Gibbons, MD As central and southern Delaware’s healthcare leader, Bayhealth continues to bring more primary care providers to meet growing population needs and care for our community members. The Bayhealth Primary Care, Sussex Campus practice is pleased to welcome board-certified Internal Medicine Doctor Meliseanna Gibbons, MD. Dr. Gibbons joins Primary Care Physicians Preeti Gupta, MD; Antonio Zarraga, MD; and ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

5 districts see hefty increase in voter turnout for school board election

  Five school districts had huge increases in voter turnout in Tuesday’s school board elections, with some doubling or tripling their vote count from last year’s election. At the same time, seven districts with contested races actually saw a decrease in voter participation since last year. Many observers hoped to see the statewide forums and increased interest in what’s happening ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Bug and Bud Festival returns after two years

by Terry Rogers   After the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the event for two years in a row, Downtown Milford Inc.’s Bug and Bud Festival returned on Saturday, April 30. This year’s event was slightly smaller than in year’s past as there was less time to plan a large event with the uncertainty of the virus. “The weather was perfect, and ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

FOIA rules and changes discussed at council

by Terry Rogers     Milford City Council continues to work out meeting protocol changes Milford City Council continued to discuss potential changes to the way meetings may be run in the future. City Solicitor David Rutt explained more details on how council could shift to a consent agenda as well as how Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) rules applied ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy