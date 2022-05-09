Yes2Health Program Hosts Wellness Retreat

Yes2Health hosted a wellness retreat on May 4, 2022, at the Ice House Wellness and Community located in Wyoming, DE. The retreat focused on healthy eating habits and exercise through walking and other low-impact activities. Participants learned about macro nutrition, creating a healthy pantry to create nutritional success, ways to help with stress through deep breathing and meditation, and low-impact exercises that can be done at home. Each participant left with a healthy cookbook to implement into their household and a produce bag.

One participant of the retreat said, “I just wanted to say thank you for the opportunity to be part of the session last night. It’s amazing how you can hear and see things over and over but then it just clicks. The food information was like that for me, and I came home and inundated my husband with all I had learned. We’ll definitely be putting these tips into play.”

Yes2Health is a FREE 12-week program featuring weekly virtual meetups. These weekly educational programs include fitness, health, and wellness education to help you live an active and healthy lifestyle. The target audience for the program is any woman or man who has one of the following: risk for breast cancer, risk for other cancers, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes or pre-diabetic, and/or a body mass index of 30 or above.

For more information, please visit: https://debreastcancer.org/programs/yes2health/ or contact Amanda Perdue at aperdue@debreastcancer.org .