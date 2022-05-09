More than 90 ‘edgers’ to rappel 17 stories as part of 11th ‘Over the Edge’ fundraiser

Over the Edge , sponsored by Brandywine Realty Trust, New Castle County Fire Service and TD Bank, is the state’s only rappelling fundraising event of its kind.

On Thursday, May 12, a sold-out field of more than 90 people from across the state will rappel 17 stories (222 feet) down the 300 Delaware Avenue building in Wilmington, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

Each participant is required to raise a minimum of $1,100 to participate. “Edgers” are supporters of Special Olympics Delaware who either play a role in the organization or are related to, or friends with, someone who cares about the cause. The event is streamed live on the Special Olympics Delaware YouTube channel. In its 10-year history, more than $1.3 million has been raised for Special Olympics Delaware.

“This is another one of our unique fundraising events we do that has captured the interest of our community and even reached beyond,” said David Halley, President & CEO of Special Olympics Delaware. “Certainly, the thrill is part of the attraction, but we are also told by many that their inspiration to take on such a daring feat comes from our athletes themselves, who inspire us every single day.”

For more information on the event, visit the Special Olympics Delaware Over the Edge website at www.sode.org .