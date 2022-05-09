Body of man fatally shot found on remote road near Tilden Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A body was found near Tilden Park in the East Bay on Sunday, as first reported by the East Bay Times .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Oakland police are now investigating the circumstances around the death according to OPD spokesperson Kim Armstead.

The body was male, and had been found shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other identifying information has been made available yet.

The body was found around 7 p.m. at the 3900 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard.

That particular stretch of road is remote, and not near any homes or businesses.

The Oakland Police Department 's homicide investigators are currently investigating the shooting.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram