Milford, DE

City of Milford Celebrates Economic Development Week with New Website

Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Screenshot of new Economic Development website created for the City of Milford

The City of Milford marks the week of May 9 to May 13, 2022, as Economic Development Week with the launch of their new economic development website, www.growinmilford.com.  The site features state and local business resources, a step-by-step guide on how to open a business in Milford, links to available properties, demographic and key industry information for Milford and Delaware, and business news and announcements.

“I’m thrilled to launch our new website that will promote, showcase, assist and encourage economic growth in Milford,” said Sara Bluhm, Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator, “and what better time to spotlight that growth than during Economic Development Week?”

Created in 2016 by International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere.  During this week, communities across North America will celebrate and recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrant and livable communities.

“Economic developers play essential roles in promoting the economic health and vitality of their communities — a fact that has only been proven further by the events of the past two years,” says IEDC President & CEO Nathan Ohle. “The 2022 Economic Development Week will serve to recognize, honor and celebrate the ingenuity and leadership practitioners have shown in working to create a more equitable and prosperous future for everyone.”

The City of Milford, incorporated in 1807 and located in Kent and Sussex Counties along the Mispillion River, is home to 11,000+ year-round residents, 500+ retail businesses and non-profits, local restaurants, parks, trails, small town events, major healthcare providers, an historic shipyard, and its own school district.  Known throughout the state as River Town, Art Town, Home Town, the City celebrates the beauty of its natural resources, the ingenuity of its people and its commitment to quality of life.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 4,300 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. From public to private, rural to urban, and local to international, IEDC’s members are engaged in the full range of economic development experience. Given the breadth of economic development work, our members are employed in a wide variety of settings including local, state, provincial and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities and a variety of other institutions. IEDC’s members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life in their regions. www.iedcONLINE.org.

