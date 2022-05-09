On Your Side: Affordable Housing

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Soon the sounds from dogs and cats won't be the only ones you hear next to the the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The construction project for a Reno Iron Works facility was brought back before the Reno City Council at their meeting Wednesday evening. After Iron Works originally announced the location for their new manufacturing facility, the SPCA shared their objection in a statement that the two would not make compatible neighbors.
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — For the first time in nearly a decade, Great Basin Brewing Company is opening a new location in Nevada's capital city. The popular brewery will be taking over The Union on North Carson Street. The remodel work is expected to take less than two weeks. Construction is slated to begin on May 16.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the city council 'absolutely' needs to revisit the city's policy on accessory dwelling units, which were unanimously rejected after a fierce debate in 2018. Her comments to News 4-Fox 11 reflect a change from her previous...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jacobs Entertainment broke ground Tuesday on their first ground-up apartment project on the corner of Arlington and 2nd Street. 245 North Arlington will be the first ground-up development in the Neon Line District. "It's something that is really long overdue," said...
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — COVID cases have gone up 50% in the last week, but the numbers are still low compared to the last Omicron surge in January. Washoe County's seven-day moving average of new cases is just over 50 cases and last week it was only 36 cases. The test positivity rate in Washoe is at 16.5%.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you looking for a place to garden but don't have the space at home?. Washoe County is recruiting volunteer gardeners to start planting at Reno's Rancho San Rafael Park. Planting will begin the week of May 15 and volunteers will...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jason Frierson has been sworn in as the new U.S. Attorney for Nevada. The Justice Department announced that Judge Miranda Du administered the oath of office Wednesday at the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas. Frierson was nominated to the post by the...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District finalized an employment contract with the incoming superintendent, Dr. Susan Enfield Tuesday. The board approved Dr. Enfield's employment contract in a 6-1 vote with Trustee Jeff Church being the lone nay vote. Some board trustees shared...
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WJLA) — An advertisement for properties being sold in Virginia is getting a lot of reaction online. The single-family luxury homes at The Enclave at Aylors Overlook in Falls Church are being advertised in the "low" $1.8 million – which led to hundreds of people commenting about the price.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Commuters beware, there are some major shifts happening in lanes and ramp availability in and around Reno's Spaghetti Bowl over the next week. Monday and Tuesday evening, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the northbound I-580 ramp to the westbound I-80 ramp will be closed.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several health and safety violations have come to light after a recent audit of the Division of Child and Family Services. The report was presented to state lawmakers on May 4th. DCFS Assessment and Safety of Child Placements Report by Leanna...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gun-related deaths in the US soared to their highest level since 1994 during the first year of the pandemic, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Nevada ranked 17th in the country with 547 firearm homicides, a 12% increase from...
WASHINGTON (TND) — While folks in Indiana don't have the highest gas prices in the nation, The Hoosier State did see the largest spike in the country over the past week, with average prices there rising by 28 cents to bring prices to $4.32 per gallon in just the last week.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Spring is in full swing and with that comes allergy season. Dr. John Westhoff, Interim Chair with the Department of Internal Medicine at UNR joined News 4 to explain how to tell the difference between allergies and covid-19. Watch for more.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A 72-mile clean up of Lake Tahoe led to a local non-profit pulling more than 25,000 pounds of trash from the beloved lake. Clean Up The Lake dive team embarked on the journey about a year ago with the help of a $100,000 donation from Tahoe Blue Vodka.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The world's largest NFT just debuted at Resorts World. The Farrah Fawcett Foundation and More Management announced that the highly-anticipated NFT collection based on the world-famous red bathing suit poster is currently on display at Resorts World Las Vegas before going on sale May 17-23.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Burned down trees from last years' catastrophic fire season could affect water supply. About 70% of the region's water comes from snowmelt trickling down from the Sierra Nevada mountains, and that snow is expected to melt weeks earlier than normal. Scientists...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A small electrical fire canceled classes at Reno's Alice Smith Elementary School on Tuesday. The fire broke out at around 9 a.m. on May 10 in a faulty HVAC unit but was quickly put out by the Reno Fire Department. A...
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 9 a.m. on May 10:. All chain controls have been dropped on I-80. Snowfall and icy conditions are causing some headaches for commuters along Sierra mountain passes. The following chain requirements are in place as of 8:30 a.m....
LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The world's fastest bird is back at Lake Tahoe's eastern shore as nesting season approaches for the Peregrine Falcon. In a Wednesday release, the United States Forest Service (USFS) in Lake Tahoe announced the speedy falcons had made their return to the Castle Rock area.
