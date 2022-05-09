On Your Side: Affordable Housing

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Soon the sounds from dogs and cats won't be the only ones you hear next to the the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The construction project for a Reno Iron Works facility was brought back before the Reno City Council at their meeting Wednesday evening. After Iron Works originally announced the location for their new manufacturing facility, the SPCA shared their objection in a statement that the two would not make compatible neighbors.

RENO, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO