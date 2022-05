In-season, out-of-season, it really doesn’t matter. Ohio State is recruiting their tails off and not showing any signs of stopping. This coaching staff has been non-stop when it comes to evaluating top new talent, and the same is true for their efforts in courting the 2023 and 2024 top targets on their board. Landing the nation’s best player in the 2024 class earlier this week thanks to the commitment of Dylan Raiola, it looks as if that’s just the beginning of how well the rest of this spring and into summer can go for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO