The NBA is an increasingly global game, and sometimes that means its MVP award is going to be presented in a Serbian horse stable. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was named the 2021-22 NBA MVP on Wednesday, his second straight win, after carrying his team to the playoffs despite injuries to multiple All-Stars. Jokic was presented his trophy while with his family in his native Serbia, and they decided to have a little fun with it.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO