Flood Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the warned area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Cedar; Knox; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska Knox County in northeastern Nebraska Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska Northern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 358 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Verdigre to 2 miles northeast of Pierce, moving northeast at 75 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS! HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Randolph around 410 PM CDT. Santee and Belden around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Laurel, Coleridge, Hartington and Wynot. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH

CEDAR COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO