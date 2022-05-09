ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Bill that designates Lyric Theatre as state theatre signed

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that designates the Lyric Theatre as the state’s official theatre has been signed into law.

“Lyric Theatre is an essential part of this state’s cultural identity, and as a premier theatre company, enhances economic development efforts as well,” said Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City.  “Although based in Oklahoma City, Lyric productions attract audiences from 305 Oklahoma cities and towns, all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.  I want to thank my House author, Majority Leader Echols, members of both chambers, and Governor Kevin Stitt for their support of Lyric’s well-deserved designation as our state’s official theatre.”

Senate Bill 1385 takes effect Nov. 1, 2022.

The Lyric Theatre is the state’s largest live theatre company, producing classic and contemporary plays and musicals on two stages.

Acclaimed Broadway stars Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O’Hara, Megan Mullaly, Chita Rivera, Tommy Tune, and many others have performed in Lyric productions.

“Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma has contributed a great deal to the history of our city and state over its almost 60 year existence,” said House Majority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City. “Many talented Oklahomans have gotten their start at Lyric, and their work in the community cannot be overstated. From humble beginnings, Lyric Theatre has become Oklahoma’s leading professional theatre, and I am proud of the role I was able to play in recognizing them as the official theatre of Oklahoma.”

