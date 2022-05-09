ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allister Chang: DC should invest in training teachers how to effectively teach reading

By Commentary
 2 days ago
Knowing how to read does not mean you know how to teach reading. Pedagogy matters. How you teach reading is both a science and an art, and DC must do more to equip reading instructors with proven methods. Only a fraction of reading instructors in the District have structured...

thedcline.org

Washington, DC
