Steve O’Malley retiring as La Crosse County administrator

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Steve O’Malley will step down as La Crosse County administrator after 19 years.

O’Malley announced his retirement through a letter to the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors Friday. He will retire in August, with the date pending on completion of ongoing projects. La Crosse County created the position in 2003.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve as the first La Crosse County administrator,” O’Malley said. “ I am very proud of all that we have accomplished and look forward to supporting this transition.”

O’Malley’s contract is not up until Dec. 31, 2023, but O’Malley said waiting until then “would not be conducive to a smooth transition at the beginning of the 2024 spring election cycle.”

The supervisors will choose O’Malley’s successor.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Town of Campbell firefighters respond to fire in self-storage building

‘Moms Helping Moms’: Mayo Health System nurses use parental experience to help new moms

Volunteers travel through Eau Claire, La Crosse in honor of fallen military veterans, first responders

Volunteers pull thousands of pounds of trash from Mississippi, Black rivers

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.