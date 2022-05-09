ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve O’Malley retiring as La Crosse County administrator

By Sam Shilts
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Steve O’Malley will step down as La Crosse County administrator after 19 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Om2BS_0fXtXEUd00 O’Malley announced his retirement through a letter to the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors Friday. He will retire in August, with the date pending on completion of ongoing projects. La Crosse County created the position in 2003.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve as the first La Crosse County administrator,” O’Malley said. “ I am very proud of all that we have accomplished and look forward to supporting this transition.”

O’Malley’s contract is not up until Dec. 31, 2023, but O’Malley said waiting until then “would not be conducive to a smooth transition at the beginning of the 2024 spring election cycle.”

The supervisors will choose O’Malley’s successor.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

