Police need help to identify a man they say assaulted a girl at a community center in Riverside."It's scary for people who have teenage kids," said resident Anthony Smart.The incident happened at Orange Terrace Park Community Center, 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway, on April 15 at about 2:26 p.m., according to Riverside police. The girl was assaulted in a public bathroom. She told police the man began speaking to her through the cracks shortly before grabbing and yanking her hair from above the door."Fortunately, she had the wherewithal that something wrong was going on and she ran out of that bathroom really...

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO