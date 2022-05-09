Phoenix Rescue Mission, Glendale partner for Valley's heat relief campaign

As temperatures begin to creep upward, Phoenix Rescue Mission, with which Glendale partners, is kicking off its 10th annual, city-wide "Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign" to save the lives of the city’s unhoused and at-risk individuals.

According to Maricopa County, at least 130 individuals experiencing homelessness died from heat-related causes in 2021. The noprofit’s goal is to protect the most vulnerable population by collecting and distributing 1 million bottles of water.

Now through Aug. 31, Phoenix Rescue Mission is providing essential resources to sustain the city’s homeless population, such as nonperishable food and water supplies. Ahead of this Valley-wide undertaking, the Mission is seeking monetary, nonperishable food and water donations.

Monetary donations will be matched up to $150,000, made possible by a grant by several supporters of Phoenix Rescue Mission.

“During the summer months in Phoenix, asphalt can heat up to a deadly 170 degrees. Anything above 104 degrees can cause brain damage and death,” Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO Ken Brissa shared in a statement. “While many Valley residents find respite indoors, our unhoused neighbors cannot take shelter from the heat and need help that can come to them.”

Several municipalities, including Glendale, have created partnerships with the Mission, bringing relief to the streets in the Mission’s Hope Coach vehicles to distribute water, toiletries and case management services.

“Anything helps in this undertaking to save and change lives, whether it’s through a small monetary donation, dropping off a case of water or starting a water drive,” Brissa stated. “This is so much more than a handout of water. This is arming people with the tools to change their lives and move out of harm’s way.”

More information about the 10th annual Code:Red initiative can be found Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign here .

Food, water, and all other heat-relief donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Warehouse, at 2515 N. 34th Drive in Phoenix. The Mission is also in need of volunteers to help distribute vital, nutritious food to families in need at its Hope for Hunger Food Bank, at 5605 N. 55th Ave., in Glendale.

For more information on what to donate or to start a Code:Red drive, contact Catie Hammann at gikhelp@phxmission.org or 602-346-3347.