We Rock the Spectrum prides itself on a welcome area for all kids

The Summers family enjoys some arts and crafts at We Rock the Spectrum on Friday in Edwardsville. (Billy Woods/The Intelligencer)

During her four years as an early childhood special education teacher in Belleville, Joey Spangler would routinely bring her classes on field trips to We Rock the Spectrum, an indoor kid’s gym located at 1015 Century Dr., Edwardsville.

Those trips are how Spangler learned about the search for new ownership, and eventually took over as the new owner last June.

“I couldn’t let this go,” Spangler said. “It’s a big resource for the community.”

The gym boasts an inclusive environment for kids to play together and a welcome area for kids of all abilities.

“That’s important to us because not a lot of places offer that,” Spangler said. “There are lots of parents that have kids with special needs that feel like they can’t take their kid everywhere without feeling judged.”

We Rock the Spectrum’s motto is “Finally a place where you never have to say I’m sorry.”

“That’s an environment we try to provide,” Spangler said. “The families that come here really value this.”

The gym is an open play area, serving ages ranging from infant to roughly 12 years of age. With a maximum capacity of 25 people, Spangler recommends that anyone calls ahead of time to make sure there’s room, especially on the weekends in case there’s a private party.

The open play has a daily rate, or membership options for those frequent visitors. A daily open play visit is $14 per child, with multiple different membership packages. The biggest one is 12 visits for $108.

Currently, there is a special for May, that offers three months of unlimited open play for the summer and costs $340 for one child.

During the open play sessions, the children must be accompanied by parents, but there is a summer camp that is drop off.

The open play schedule is posted weekly on the Facebook page .

The gym includes a zip line and crash pit, a slide, a climbing structure, a bolster swing and carpet swing, a tunnel, a netted trampoline, a hammock, a climbing mountain, a rope bridge, and a calming room for any kid that feels overwhelmed and needs time to themselves.

There are also different play areas with toys and an arts and crafts area.

Parents Night Out is making a return this month on May 14.

The event happens the second weekend of every month, and occasionally twice a month. Updates on posted on the Facebook page.

From 6 to 9 p.m. and for $35 a child, parents can drop their kids off at the gym. It includes a pizza for dinner, games, a movie, and access to the gym.

It is restricted to potty-trained ages three and up.

We Rock the Spectrum also has holiday parties, as well as character events every month.

On June 4, to celebrate one year of ownership, Spangler is having a Summer Resource Fair at the gym, where different local companies and organizations will be in the gym.

For information on future events and additional information about the gym, visit the We Rock the Spectrum website.