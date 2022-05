The fundraising benefit for resident Mike Jackson is this Saturday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 12 midnight, casino games will start at 4 p.m. at the Arcanum VFW with a silent auction, 50/50, and Monte Carlo Private event to raise funds for Mike’s medical bills during his cancer battle. Presale of tickets are $10 per person, please contact April at 937-467-6002 or Jennifer at 937-564-7124, or purchase them at the VFW. Organizers are also accepting donations for door prizes, table sponsors, etc. Please share the info and give one of his daughters a call with questions. Organizers state the more the merrier as they try to show their Dad how many lives, he has made an impact on during his lifetime. Their motto is “In this Family No one Fights Alone.”

ARCANUM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO