Groups that killed a voter-approved tax to fund education in court now want nearly $1 million in legal fees from initiative organizers and the state. And given the campaign committee has virtually no assets — about $21,300 on its last report — that could mean taxpayers, a majority of whom voted for Proposition 208 only to have to overturned in court, now would be stuck with the bill.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO