Payton Moore uses gear most anglers consider overkill for freshwater fishing. His 80-pound-test line, ended with wire and a short length of 100-pound-test monofilament, is more than enough to land large examples of most freshwater fish in North America. Alligator gar, however, are an entirely different beast, and specimens like the monster Moore caught earlier this month have more in common with dinosaurs than most of the things you see in a seafood aisle these days.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO