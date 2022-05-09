Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for May 2-8 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Amity boys track

The Amity boys team scored 178 points to win its home Invitational on Saturday. Amity scored first-place points across eight events, filling the top four spots in the discus.

Astoria boys, girls track

Astoria swept the team titles at Saturday’s Dick Baker Invitational hosted by Gladstone with the boys team piling up 210 points and the girls team totaling 180 points. The Fishermen won eight events and had 10 other top-three finishes on the boys side. The Astoria girls won five events and had 11 other top-three placers.

Baker girls track

The Baker girls scored 110 points to win their 20-team host Invitational on Friday.

Banks baseball

Banks (16-2) stayed atop the Cowapa League with a 3-2 win at Astoria on Monday, followed by a 10-2 win at Warrenton on Wednesday.

Central Catholic softball

Central Catholic (12-5) remained perfect in the Mt. Hood Conference with wins over fellow contenders Reynolds and Nelson.

Crater softball

Crater (17-5) remained perfect in the Midwestern League by taking a doubleheader over second-place Thurston by a combined score of 22-12.

Estacada softball

Estacada (14-6) remains in first place in the Tri-Valley Conference after a 20-5 mercy rule win over second-place Madras on Monday. The Rangers followed with a 15-5 win over defending champion Gladstone.

Grant baseball

Grant (16-5) remained perfect in the PIL with a 16-0 home shutout over Benson on Tuesday, followed by an 11-3 win at Lincoln on Wednesday.

Jesuit baseball

Jesuit (19-3) took command of the Metro League title chase by sweeping a three-game set over second-place Westview by a combined score of 30-1.

Mountainside softball

Mountainside (15-5) picked up three league wins, highlighted by a 3-1 victory at fellow Metro League contender Jesuit.

Pendleton boys track

The Pendleton boys scored 127 points to win the Baker City Invitational on Friday. The Buckaroos won five of the day’s seven field events, including each of the three throwing events. Pendleton also picked up wins in each of the hurdles races.

Sherwood baseball

Sherwood (19-3) swept a three-game set with fellow playoff contender Century by a combined score of 35-3. The Bowmen have won 12 in a row with six shutouts during that streak.

Sherwood softball

Sherwood (18-4) remained tied atop the Pacific Conference after shutting out fellow contender Newberg 2-0 on Wednesday.

South Medford softball

South Medford (20-3) stayed atop the Southwest Conference with a 3-2 win at second-place Sheldon on Tuesday. The Panthers finished the week with a doubleheader sweep of South Eugene by a combined score of 30-1.

Summit boys, girls track

Summit swept the Bend City Championships on Wednesday with the girls team totaling 148.5 points, while the boys team scored 135 points. The Storm girls won 13 of the day’s 17 events, sweeping the top three spots four times. The Summit boys won 10 events, going 1-2 seven times.

Thurston baseball

Thurston (19-2) swept a doubleheader against second-place Crater by a combined score of 15-3 on Friday.

Tigard boys track

The Tigard boys swept a Three Rivers League meet with dual wins over Lake Oswego, Oregon City and Canby on Wednesday. The Tigers scored first-place points in seven events, highlighted by a 1-2-3 sweep in the discus. Tigard won the 1,600-meter relay to secure the winning points in a 75-70 team win over Oregon City.

Wilsonville softball

Wilsonville (19-3) continued to roll through the Northwest Oregon Conference, outscoring three opponents by a combined 51-1. The Wildcats have surrendered four runs in league play this season.