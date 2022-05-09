ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Troopers Arrest Subject for Assault Following Parking Lot Confrontation

dsp.delaware.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police have arrested 52-year-old Tracy Hurley of Laurel, DE, after investigating an assault that occurred in Millsboro on Friday evening. On May 6, 2022, at approximately 7:47 p.m., troopers responded to the Cadia Healthcare Renaissance nursing home, located at 26002 John J. Williams Highway...

Troopers Seek Assistance in Locating Victims of Theft of Cemetery Vases

Delaware State Police are seeking assistance in identifying potential victims associated with an ongoing theft investigation occurring in the Milton area. On the morning of May 2, 2022, troopers responded to Henlopen Memorial Park cemetery, located at 28787 Lockerman Road in Milton, regarding a theft complaint. The ensuing investigation revealed that over 100 bronze flower vases have been stolen from cemetery plots since 2021. Troopers are asking that anyone who had a vase purchased and placed for a deceased relative or friend in Henlopen Memorial Park to contact Trooper First Class R. Prettyman of Troop 7 at 302-703-3322.
MILTON, DE
Troopers Arrest Suspect for Burglary of Convenience Store

Delaware State Police arrested Richard Lewis III, 38, of New Castle, DE, for burglary and related charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., troopers responded to Wawa, located at 4000 North DuPont Highway, New Castle, for a reported burglary. The investigation determined a male suspect forced entry into the convenience store through a window and removed over $900 in various tobacco products. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. A responding trooper observed a subject matching the description of the suspect walking through the parking lot of the Wawa carrying two shopping bags. Upon making contact with the subject, he took off running on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued but troopers successfully took the suspect into custody without incident. Troopers recovered all of the stolen tobacco products from the two shopping bags the suspect, identified as Richard Lewis III had in his possession.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Salisbury man assaults trooper while resisting arrest

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a trooper while resisting arrest Tuesday evening. At around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 1900 block of Pine Way for a reported male subject being disorderly and assaulting residents in the area. When troopers arrived on scene, they were met by victims and witnesses who reported that 49-year-old Jeffrey Scott was heavily intoxicated and causing physical harm to his family and other residents of the home.
SALISBURY, MD
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident South Of Dover Tuesday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on May 10, 2022, in the Dover area as Gabriel Suto, 32, of Camden-Wyoming. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday...
DOVER, DE
Delaware State Police Arrest New Castle Woman for Felony Assault Following Stabbing Incident

The Delaware State Police have arrested Gloria Williams, 72, of New Castle, DE, in connection with a stabbing that took place at the Hollywood Motel. The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Motel located at 145 South Dupont Highway, New Castle. The investigation revealed a 57-year-old victim engaged in a verbal argument with Williams over a suspected theft. The argument escalated and eventually turned physical. After the subjects were separated, a short period later the victim attempted to throw William’s walker in the dumpster. During this action, Williams produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper extremity. The victim was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Man Shot on Dover Street

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting that left a young man injured. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 100 blocks of South New and South Queen streets for a report of shots fired. While checking the area, a 23-year-old man arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. The victim was uncooperative with detectives, providing multiple versions of the incident, but stated it occurred in the area of Reed Street, between South Bradford Street and South Governors Avenue.
DOVER, DE
Troopers Arrest Home Depot Employee for Internal Theft

Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Amir Hayward of Wilmington, DE for felony theft after an investigation on Tuesday afternoon. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., troopers responded to the Home Depot located at 3600 Miller Road in Wilmington for a report of an internal theft. The ensuing investigation revealed that Amir Hayward, an employee of the business, stole over $2,300 in cash from the Home Depot sales registers throughout April and May 2022. Hayward was subsequently taken into custody at the store without incident. At this time, none of the stolen cash has been recovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
Three Young People Shot In Recent Days, Victims 12, 17

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left three young people wounded in recent days. On Monday, May 9, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m. Laurel Police Department and Delaware State Police were dispatched to the area of Holly Brook Apartment complex for a shots fired complaint. Upon their arrival, officers...
Police Identify Millsboro Man Who Succumbed To His Injuries Days After Crash

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on May 4, 2022, in the Bridgeville area as Ronald Bushemi, 88, of Millsboro, DE. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Bridgeville area...
MILLSBORO, DE
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday morning in the Felton area. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 1800 block of Ironmine Road in Felton regarding a report of shots fired. During the investigation it was determined that at approximately 5:20 a.m. a residence in the area was struck six times by rounds from a 9-millimeter handgun. The home was occupied by a 25-year-old male, 69-year-old female, and 79-year-old female at the time of the shooting. No parties were injured in this incident.
FELTON, DE
Public Safety
Pair arrested for assault in Wicomico Co.

DELMAR, Md. – An altercation led to assault charges for two women earlier this week. On Monday, deputies responded to the 100 block of Pine Street in Delmar for a report of an unknown disturbance. It was learned that two suspects, identified as 25-year-old Alexis Taylor and 25-year-old Samantha Liller, had gone to the Pine Street address and confronted the two victims. The suspects reportedly instigated a confrontation and assaulted the victims with a baseball bat and mace. Taylor then used the baseball bat to damage the rear window of one of the victims’ vehicle before leaving the residence.
DELMAR, MD
Police on scene of serious crash in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash that happened a short time ago in Dover. Details are limited at this time. Police say the crash happened just after 3:20 p.m., at the intersection of Sorghum Mill Road and Carolina Avenue. As a result, Sorghum Mill Road is closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene. The road closure is expected to be lengthy, and motorists are urged to find alternate routes of travel.
DOVER, DE
Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested in Smyrna Police Raid

SMYRNA, Del.- A suspected drug dealer is facing numerous drug and firearms charges following a police raid on his home. Smyrna police said that over the last several months, detectives identified 42-year-old Ralph Rhoades, of Smyrna, as a drug dealer operating out of his home on the 600 block of Lexington Avenue.
SMYRNA, DE

