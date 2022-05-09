ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

White House condemns protests at homes of Supreme Court justices after Republicans cry harassment

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445CE9_0fXtUwUw00

Conservatives are having a meltdown over pro-choice demonstrators who descended on outside the homes of various Supreme Court justices this past weekend in protest of the court's impending rescission of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case establishing America's constitutional right to abortion.

About 100 protesters on Saturday evening appeared outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts, hoisting pro-choice signs and chanting various slogans to express outrage over the court's direction on abortion.

"The whole world is watching!" the group chanted, according to a video posted online. "My body, my choice."

The protests come just days after a bombshell report by Politico, which published a leaked draft majority opinion indicating that the court already voted to overturn Roe back in February.

This weekend, hordes of online conservatives decried the demonstrations, arguing that the public is endangering the justices, whose jurisprudence, they say, must remain insulated from what they see as a left-wing public pressure campaign.

Congressman Jim Banks lashed out at President Joe Biden for what he described as "harassment and intimidation of SCOTUS Justices in their own homes."

"The whole point of the judiciary is that its holdings must be grounded in law and immune from public pressure," tweeted former Donald Trump aide Steven Miller. "Demonstrating outside an official's home is always wrong, but doing so for the purpose of physically intimidating and menacing a judge threatens our entire legal system."

Conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler called the left "evil" over the demonstrations, tarring the protesters as "mobs of angry leftists."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"Imagine how scared [Brett Kavanaugh's] young daughters must be," she raged. "THAT is why the left is doing this - to scare Kavanaugh into fearing for his family so badly he caves to the rabid pro-abortion left. The left is evil."

Stephen L. Miller, a contributing editor at the conservative magazine The Spectator, accused the media of hypocrisy. "Going to be fun comparing the media coverage and tone of screaming protestors outside SCOTUS justices homes to mothers at school board meetings," Miller wrote.

One Fox News host called for Biden's impeachment over the protests.

Newsmax columnist James Hirsen, meanwhile, went so far as to claim that the demonstrations were a "violation of federal law."

According to 18 U.S.C. 1507, anyone "with the intent of influencing any judge … in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both." However, it's not apparent that the protesters were intent on changing the court's mind, given that Roberts has already confirmed the authenticity of the draft decision overturning Roe and subsequent reporting shows the conservatives unlikely to switch their votes. Furthemore, the First Amendment protects the right to peaceful assembly.

On Monday, the White House and a number of Democrats also came forward to express concern over the demonstrations, echoing the dubious right-wing framing of protesters being violent and threatening.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jenn Paski said that President Biden "strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."

"This is wrong, stupid, potentially dangerous, and politically counterproductive," echoed Democratic commentator Paul Begala.

Thus far, there have been no reports of violence or vandalism in connection with the recent pro-choice demonstrations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Begala
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
Person
John Roberts
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S Supreme Court#Court Case#Conservatives#Politico#Scotus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

Mitch McConnell warns of federal abortion ban

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled that the GOP could pursue a federal ban on abortion if the right-wing Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and Republicans regain control of Congress in the fast-approaching midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Republicans' "pro-life" pivot: GOP suddenly outraged by baby formula shortage

When it comes to the issue of abortion, "pro-life" Republicans have always been bedeviled by accusations of blatant hypocrisy. After all, the party routinely shuts down political efforts – like the child tax credit, universal school lunches, and tax-payer-supported childcare – that would make child-rearing much easier for the vast majority of Americans. But now, with the Supreme Court on the precipice of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling enshrining America's constitutional right to abortion, Republicans have identified a new opportunity to signal their self-professed "pro-life" status: baby formula shortages.
ELECTIONS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy