ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Lake, CA

A vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian in Blue Lake (Blue Lake, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0507Nb_0fXtUhVH00
A vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian in Blue Lake (Blue Lake, CA)Nationwide Report

On Saturday night, one person sustained injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Blue Lake. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 6:30 p.m. on Chartin Way near the roundabout [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fXtUhVH00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

Man killed after a crash on Highway 18 (Big Bear City, CA)

Man killed after a crash on Highway 18 (Big Bear City, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a Hispanic male passenger lost his life following a motor vehicle accident on Highway 18. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Dump Access Road at about 3:52 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
BIG BEAR, CA
Nationwide Report

57-year-old Kit Odonnell killed after a traffic collision at Arco gas station (Twentynine Palms, CA)

57-year-old Kit Odonnell killed after a traffic collision at Arco gas station (Twentynine Palms, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 57-year-old Kit Odonnell, from Twentynine Palms, as the man who was killed following a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday at ARCO gas station. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of the corner of Split Rock Avenue at approximately 11:40 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Nationwide Report

One person rescued and hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash in the North Hills neighborhood (Los Angeles, CA)

One person rescued and hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash in the North Hills neighborhood (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a traffic collision Tuesday night in the North Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 9500 block of Lemona Avenue at about 11:54 p.m. in response to a single-vehicle crash [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Lake, CA
State
California State
Blue Lake, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

One person dead after a traffic collision in the Arlerta area of the San Fernando Valley (Los Angeles, CA)

One person dead after a traffic collision in the Arlerta area of the San Fernando Valley (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died following a traffic collision Wednesday morning in the Arlerta area of the San Fernando Valley. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area on the Southbound I-5 Freeway at Osborne at about 7:54 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

10-year-old and 11-year-old dead after a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

10-year-old and 11-year-old dead after a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two children, including a 10-year-old and 11-year-old, lost their lives while two others were hurt following a traffic collision in Bakersfield. The fatal car crash took place on James Road at about 3:43 p.m. According to the investigation reports, a 14-year-old teenager was driving a white two-door Nissan Sedan with three other passengers [...]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Nationwide Report

66-year-old man sleeping in bushes dead after getting hit by a vehicle near Park Estates neighborhood (Long Beach, CA)

66-year-old man sleeping in bushes dead after getting hit by a vehicle near Park Estates neighborhood (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. A 66-year-old man lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning near Long Beach’s Park Estates neighborhood. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place at about 1:51 a.m. along Pacific Coast Highway and Santiago Avenue, an area next to Recreation Park. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of a white van was heading westbound on PCH [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
Nationwide Report

66-year-old Randy Paul Billerbeck dead after a motorcycle crash in Allegan County (Manlius Township, MI)

66-year-old Randy Paul Billerbeck dead after a motorcycle crash in Allegan County (Manlius Township, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 66-year-old Randy Paul Billerbeck, from Hamilton, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon in Allegan County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 58th Street and 130th Avenue [...]
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

1 person in critical condition after a car plunges down a hillside in Hollywood Hills West (Los Angeles, CA)

1 person in critical condition after a car plunges down a hillside in Hollywood Hills West (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday evening, one person suffered critical injuries after their car fell down a hillside in Hollywood Hills West. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place near the 7700 block of Mulholland Drive at approximately 7 p.m. [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

89-year-old Gregorio Gomez died, Ashley Castillo and Elena Gomez injured after a wrong-way crash in Heber (Heber, CA)

89-year-old Gregorio Gomez died, Ashley Castillo and Elena Gomez injured after a wrong-way crash in Heber (Heber, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 89-year-old Gregorio Gomez as the victim who died after a wrong-way crash Monday in Heber that also caused injuries to 40-year-old Ashley Castillo and 84-year-old Elena Gomez. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on Highway 111, south of Heber Road [...]
HEBER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by a motorcycle in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by a motorcycle in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Wednesday morning, one person suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a motorcycle in San Francisco. As per the initial information, the pedestrian collision was reported at approximately 1:35 a.m. in the area of Polk and Sutter streets [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nationwide Report

Elderly woman dead, 59-year-old woman hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian collision in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Elderly woman dead, 59-year-old woman hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian collision in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. A woman in her 70s lost her life after getting hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in San Antonio while a driver was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place just after 10:30 a.m. on Oak Hill Road near Viva Max Drive [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a big rig rolls over on San Antonio highway (San Antonio, TX)

1 person injured after a big rig rolls over on San Antonio highway (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, one person was hospitalized after an 18-wheeler flipped over on San Antonio highway. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place at about 2 a.m. on the I-10 and I-35 interchange, better known as the “Finesilver Curve.” [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Firefighters respond to vehicle on fire in downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, MAY 11, 5:45 PM:. Firefighters and emergency personnel are currently at the scene of a fully-involved vehicle fire in downtown Redding. The fire began around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Eureka Way. Officials are asking locals to avoid the area while...
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy