Home Page Sports

Founded in 1947 when indoor plumbing was just becoming a “thing”, Schoonover’s Plumbing and Heating is headed towards 75 years in business. Schoonover’s has been a staple in the business and employment community of Canton for that long. The family owned and run business is in its third generation of family owners. In 2018, they decided to expand to add a Williamsport showroom and warehouse. I had the opportunity to speak with Lee Preston about the history of Schoonover and why he chose to stay in Canton and help grow the business. In addition to Lee, I spoke with Mac Thompson, salesman out of the Williamsport office, about generators and mini splits. Watch the whole broadcast to learn more.

CANTON, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO