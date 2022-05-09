Home Page Sports

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

By Ed Weaver - May 9, 2022
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wellsboro Sports Hall of Fame committee is proud to announce its class of 2022. The Class of 2022 is made up of 5 members, the first time since its inaugural class in 2016. This year’s members include: Steve Radocaj, Janelle Tombs, Alex Marple, Ryan Callahan, and Coach John...

Sechrist, Davis Selected to Coach D4 All-Star Game

After a two year hiatus the District IV North-South All-Star Game returns this June. This year’s game will be played at Danville High School on Friday, June 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The North team will be sponsored by UPMC and the South team will be sponsored by Geisinger.
DANVILLE, PA
HPN News Update – May 12, 2022

Six Mansfield alumni have been inducted into the Society of Honors, the Elkland Library is hosting a game day, and a musically historical program is coming up at Blossburg Memorial Library. These are today’s headlines for HPN News, brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Ethan...
Southern Tioga Indoor Percussion & Color Guard Excel at Atlantic Coast Championships

The Southern Tioga Marching Band’s Indoor Ensembles traveled to Wildwood, NJ this weekend (April 27-May 1) to participate in the 50th Annual Tournament of Bands Indoor Atlantic Coast Championships in the Wildwood Convention Center. Competitions were held in various divisions throughout the four-day event, and Southern Tioga attended to compete in the Color Guard and Percussion categories for the first time in eight years.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
Business Spotlight: Schoonover’s Plumbing and Heating

Founded in 1947 when indoor plumbing was just becoming a “thing”, Schoonover’s Plumbing and Heating is headed towards 75 years in business. Schoonover’s has been a staple in the business and employment community of Canton for that long. The family owned and run business is in its third generation of family owners. In 2018, they decided to expand to add a Williamsport showroom and warehouse. I had the opportunity to speak with Lee Preston about the history of Schoonover and why he chose to stay in Canton and help grow the business. In addition to Lee, I spoke with Mac Thompson, salesman out of the Williamsport office, about generators and mini splits. Watch the whole broadcast to learn more.
CANTON, PA
Welcome Smith + Co. To Main Street In Mansfield

On Saturday, May 7th a new retail shop opened in Mansfield. Jordyn Smith, Co-owner of Smith & Co. shared that she is eager to welcome customers into the beautiful new store. Jordyn explained that the shop had a trial run during the holidays of 2021. Jordyn and her family had a ‘pop-up’ shop in the Lil’ Half Pint building across from Lowes for the holiday season. The temporary shop was so well received that when the store front on Main Street became available, they decided to create a permanent home for their shop.
MANSFIELD, PA
Troy Rotary Contributes To Troy Community

I was invited by the Troy Rotary to their weekly meeting last week at the Iron Skillet in Sylvania to be a guest speaker about my position with Troy Home Page. It was a great opportunity to spread the word of my love for my community, along with my passion for Troy Home Page and promoting everything good in my community.
SYLVANIA, PA
Ebike Riders Required To Follow Guidelines On Pine Creek Rail Trail

﻿Electric bicycles are a great way to exercise; however, there are some guidelines for the Pine Creek Rail Trail to ensure everyone’s safety. Electric bikes are mainly categorized into three classes. Only class I electric bikes are allowed on the Rail Trail. Class I ebikes are peddle-assisted without...
WELLSBORO, PA

