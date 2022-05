A new coffee shop, familiar to the area, will soon be opening a kiosk in Hopkinsville. Lasaters Coffee & Tea — with five locations in Clarksville, one in Fort Campbell, two in Cleveland, Tennessee and one in Goodlettsville, Tennessee — announced through social media Wednesday it would be locating its 10th facility at 10632 Eagle Way Bypass, near Tractor’s Supply and Lowe’s.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO