MORNING CONVERSATION 5.9.22

A look at the 50th anniversary of FISH of Roseburg with Executive Director David Graham and one of the organization’s founders 96-year old Marilyn Woodbridge. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 5 12 2022.
Republican candidate for Governor Stan Pulliam will be in Roseburg on Thursday. Pulliam will have a meet & greet at the Douglas County Republican Headquarters on Southeast Jackson at 12:30 p.m. At 2:00 p.m. a “sign wave” event will take place in front of Fred Meyer in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
Republican candidate for Governor Bob Tiernan will stop in Douglas County on Wednesday to talk with local voters. Tiernan will be at a meet & greet from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Republican Headquarters on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown Roseburg. Go to: https://bobtiernan.com/ for more information on...
The City of Roseburg is extending the application period for a new, limited-duration Roseburg City Charter Review Committee, which will work to help update the current City Charter. A release said the deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on Friday June 3rd. Three citizen committee members are needed. Candidates must...
Over twelve percent of registered voters in Douglas County have cast their ballot for the May Primary Election, as of late Monday. County Clerk Daniel Loomis said the 10,750 ballots that have been received, lags only slightly behind the participation rate for the same point in the 2020 primary. Loomis...
Over fourteen percent of registered voters have cast their ballot in the May Primary Election, as of late Tuesday. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis said the 12,707 ballots that have been received, are just over two percent ahead of the participation rate for the same point in the 2020 primary.
Roseburg High School has released details regarding this year’s graduation. It will take place on Saturday June 4th at Finlay Field and will be streamed on the main RHS website. Guest speakers will be Branden Hansen and Aiyana Brown. The commencement ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. Gates will...
The Oregon Public Utility Commission recently approved permanent rules for investor-owned utilities, regarding public safety power shutoffs. A PUC release said that includes PacifiCorp, Portland General Electric and Idaho Power. Temporary rules were implemented for the 2021 wildfire season while the PUC, utilities, public safety partners, and communities worked to...
A Riddle man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at about 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of East Fifth Avenue in Riddle for a disturbance. A 37-year old believed a subject was violating a restraining order, though he wasn’t. The suspect decided to confront the subject and an associate while holding a firearm. The victims stated they feared for what the suspect would do as he was yelling at them while holding the weapon. A witness said he saw the suspect yelling at a victim while holding the firearm with both hands, but said the suspect never pointed it at the victims.
Douglas County residents heading to the Rogue Valley on Thursday can expect delays and congestion on Interstate 5 between Gold Hill and Rogue River. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said an ODOT contractor continues preserving the asphalt paving by sealing cracks in the roadway. Leaming said the delays will be in the northbound direction between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and southbound from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Cascade Community Credit Union has announced their 2022 Pathfinder Scholarship recipients. Marketing Director Shelby Beattie said the winners demonstrated exemplary leadership, scholastic determination and personal ambition throughout their high school careers. Beattie said all were recommended with the highest regards by their educators and mentors. Each receives a $1,500 scholarship.
May is Bike Month, and a drop-in bike fair is planned at the basketball court in Stewart Park in Roseburg on Friday, between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is organized by the Douglas Education Service District’s Safe Routes to School, Thrive Umpqua, Umpqua Valley Bicycle Outreach, City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation, Umpqua Velo Club, LUMBR, Bike Walk Roseburg, Canyon Creek Bicycles and other organizations.
MOD Pizza still hopes to have their Roseburg location open this summer. Charlotte Wayte from MOD’s corporate office in Bellevue, Washington told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that early August is the updated timeline. In February, MOD announced that they plan to occupy a 2,500 square foot...
A Grants Pass woman was jailed following an alleged animal theft on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:20 p.m. a caller stated the suspect had his dog and was just seen driving past the 10,000 block of North Myrtle Road in Myrtle Creek.
Staff with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said this one seems to make the rounds every few months. O’Dell said when someone answers their phone, the person on the other end identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. O’Dell said eventually the caller says it can be cleared up by fines or fees in the form of Western Union pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards.
A transient was cited for second-degree criminal trespass and offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 9:45 a.m. a church elder called and said the 67-year old was blocking the front door of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The caller said a motorized scooter was in the way along with trash, and the suspect was laying on the ground with his pants down.
A Frost Advisory Remains in effect through 8:00 a.m. Wednesday for parts of Douglas and Curry counties. An Urgent Weather Message from the National Weather Service said temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. The Advisory area includes some locations inland from the coast including Camas Valley, Glendale, Drain, Curtin, Sutherlin, areas near Tri-City and Yoncalla.
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 7,548, as of Wednesday. An update from the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,452 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state total to 735,464. The new cases include:. *375 in Multnomah County. *285 in Washington County. *181 in...
Aviva Health will have a job fair on Saturday. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Aviva’s facility on Northeast Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. A free hotdog lunch will be provided. A release said Aviva offers competitive pay and benefits, an...
Roseburg Police cited a man for alleged theft early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. the 30-year old allegedly stole a bag of cans from a front porch in the 500 block of Northeast Nash Street. The victim reported she saw the incident on her Ring camera. Officers contacted the suspect on the Washington Street Bridge after he was located by the victim.
