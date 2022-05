FULTON – As the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) fundraising campaign is drawing to a close, several civic groups and businesses have pledged their support. “I am honored to support the Block Challenge program. The work that this group has been able to accomplish is outstanding,” said Nancy Kush Ellis from Fulton Noon Rotary. “I believe the potential for year six will continue exceed expectations. It is my understanding that FBB has awarded over 1,000 properties and realized a resident investment of three million dollars. That is a lot to be proud of! I encourage businesses and individuals to learn all they can and support this momentum.”

FULTON, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO