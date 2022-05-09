Angel Olsen Announces Big Time Film, Shares Trailer: Watch

Had Sheryl Crow ended her music career with “If It Makes You Happy,” she still would’ve been one of the definitive voices of 1990s rock radio. Building from slack, brooding verses, the 1996 single strikes at the ache of unfulfillment as it leaps out of its bridge, with Crow soaring across her vowels. It was a perfect anthem for a certain kind of restless listener, someone grounded enough to appreciate the small things while still yearning for the bigger answers. But the singer-songwriter’s more cheerful hits—the bouncy glow of “All I Wanna Do,” the breezy reach of “Soak Up the Sun,” even the twangy road song she did for the Cars soundtrack—sometimes edged her harder-won achievements out of the spotlight: taking a strong commercial stand against Wal-Mart, surviving cancer, carving out a career between being too pop-friendly for grunge and too raw for the lighter pop market. Now, nearly 30 years into her career as a solo artist, she’s the latest semi-underdog star to have someone else set the record straight.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO