Angel Olsen Announces Big Time Film, Shares Trailer: Watch

By Allison Hussey
 3 days ago
Angel Olsen has announced a visual counterpart to her forthcoming album Big Time, made in collaboration with director Kimberly Stuckwisch. The film Big Time premieres on June 2 via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, with three additional screenings in London and Los Angeles. See those dates and watch a trailer for Big...

