ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

No meetings last week between Chevron, union negotiators in refinery strike -official

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0536xx_0fXtT9jj00

HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and the United Steelworkers union (USW) did not meet last week to discuss a possible end to a strike at the company's Richmond, California, refinery, said B.K. White, first vice president of USW Local 12-5 on Monday.

The two sides have not met in three weeks. The strike began on March 21 after 500 workers represented by the Local 12-5 voted for a second time to reject Chevron's contract offer.

Chevron spokesperson Tyler Kruzich said several refinery unions, including three refineries and a chemical plant owned by Chevron, in the United States have accepted contracts similar to the one put forward by the company to Richmond workers.

"We look forward to continuing negotiations with the USW Local 5 so they can rejoin our workforce soon," Kruzich said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Richmond, CA
Richmond, CA
Industry
Richmond, CA
Business
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinery#Union Workers#Chevron Corp Lrb#United Steelworkers Union#Usw Local
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Kiplinger

Why Are Gas Prices Still Going Up?

Drivers in 2022 face an increasingly painful experience every time they fill up their gas tanks. National-average regular unleaded gas prices sit at $4.23 per gallon as of this writing – up 2% from $4.13 just a week ago, up 29% from $3.28 at the start of the year and 45% higher than the $2.91 national average a year ago.
TRAFFIC
One Green Planet

Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells Are An Untapped U.S. Green Energy Goldmine

In our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, it can be helpful to keep an open mind and look beyond the major power sources such as wind and solar. That is why earlier this year, the US Department of Energy (DOE) awarded four projects 8.4 million USD in funding to use abandoned oil and gas wells to establish geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy