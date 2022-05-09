ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firm with $1B worth of client assets rejoins Dynasty Financial network

Cover picture for the articleMay 9, 2022 - New York-based Ascent Wealth Partners, which has $1 billion in client assets, has rejoined the St. Petersburg-based Dynasty Financial Partners network. Ascent Wealth...

