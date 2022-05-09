Firm with $1B worth of client assets rejoins Dynasty Financial network

May 10, 2022 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the world's largest security awareness training, has increased its total GAAP revenue increased 40.1% year-over-year to $75 million, according to its financial results for the first quarter. “We are pleased to report another outstanding quarter with ARR [annual recurring revenue] reaching $305.9 million and total customers closing in on 50,000,” said Stu Sjouwerman, founder and chief executive officer of KnowBe4. “As current geopolitical events have indicated, the need for organizations to establish a strong security culture has never been more important. We believe our current product portfolio coupled with new offerings planned for later this year positions us very well to take advantage of the market's heightened focus on security."

